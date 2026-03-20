Decorative Coatings Market 2026 enhancing visual appeal in construction projects

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decorative coatings market is dominated by a mix of global paint and coatings manufacturers and specialty surface treatment companies. Companies are focusing on advanced formulation technologies, eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings, durable and weather-resistant finishes, and innovative color and texture solutions to strengthen market presence and meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands. Emphasis on sustainability standards, regulatory compliance, performance consistency, and aesthetic appeal remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving architectural, industrial, and residential coatings sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Decorative Coatings Market?

• According to our research, Sherwin-Williams Co. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The decorative coatings and surface solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the decorative coatings market, provides a wide range of interior and exterior paints, protective coatings, primers, and specialty finishes that support residential, commercial, and industrial applications while meeting regulatory performance and sustainability standards.

Who Are The Major Players In The Decorative Coatings Market?

Major companies operating in the decorative coatings market are Sherwin-Williams Co., PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., RPM International Inc., Masco Corp., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Jotun Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Dow Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, Behr Process Corporation, Valspar Corp., Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Teknos AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., Hempel AS, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Farrow & Ball Ltd., Vogel Paint and Wax Company, Cromology SL, Meffert AG Farbwerke, Kelly-Moore Paints Company Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Decorative Coatings Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent environmental and safety standards, compliance with volatile organic compound (VOC) regulations, precision formulation and application requirements, and the need for durability, performance consistency, and aesthetic quality in residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Leading players such as Sherwin-Williams Co., PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., RPM International Inc., Masco Corp., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Jotun Paints Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established distribution networks, strong brand recognition, and continuous innovation in decorative coatings formulations and surface finishing technologies. As demand for eco-friendly paints, durable and high-performance finishes, and customized aesthetic solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product development, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Sherwin-Williams Co. (1%)

o PPG Industries Inc. (1%)

o AkzoNobel NV (1%)

o Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (0.5%)

o Asian Paints Ltd. (0.5%)

o RPM International Inc. (0.5%)

o Masco Corp. (0.4%)

o Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (0.4%)

o Berger Paints Ltd. (0.4%)

o Jotun Paints Ltd. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Decorative Coatings Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the decorative coatings market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, DSM-Firmenich AG, Sika AG, Tiger Coatings GmbH.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Decorative Coatings Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the decorative coatings market include HD Supply Holdings Inc., Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Fastenal Company, Grainger plc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Allied Industrial Marketing Group, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Betelec SA, Power Products & Solutions Co. Ltd., Barentz International B.V., Electrocomponents plc, Avnet Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Decorative Coatings Market?

• Major end users in the decorative coatings market include The Home Depot Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., Ace Hardware Corporation, True Value Company, Menards LLC, Bunnings Warehouse, Canadian Tire Corporation, Woolworths Group Limited, OBI GmbH & Co. Deutschland KG, Leroy Merlin S.A., Bauhaus AG, Kingfisher plc, Screwfix Direct Limited, Castorama S.A., Big W, Walmart Inc., Target Corporation, Carrefour S.A., Tesco PLC, Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aeon Co. Ltd., HomePro Co. Ltd., Mitre 10 New Zealand, Brico Dépôt, RONA Inc., B&Q plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Climate-adaptive cooling decorative coatings are transforming the decorative coatings market by reducing building surface temperatures, improving thermal comfort in urban environments, and supporting

energy-efficient building solutions in heat-prone regions.

• Example: In May 2025, Akzo Nobel N.V. introduced cooling-enabled decorative paints under its Keep cool technology initiative during a community refurbishment project in Mustafabad, Pakistan.

• Its infrared-reflective pigments, radiative cooling topcoat, and aerogel-infused insulation midcoat enhance thermal barrier performance, lower wall and roof temperatures by reflecting solar radiation and emitting heat, and support sustainable building renovations through water-based, low-VOC formulations while addressing urban heat island challenges.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Bio-Based And Low-VOC Resin Technologies Supporting Sustainable Paint Solutions

• Thermal-Insulating Decorative Paints Improving Building Energy Efficiency

• High-Durability Exterior Paints Extending Façade Protection

• Climate-Adaptive Cooling Paints Reducing Surface Temperatures And Heat Impact

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