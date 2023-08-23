3rd UAE Corporate Tax Conference to Address Implications of New Tax Regime Effective from 1st June 2023
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogent Solutions™ is delighted to unveil the 3rd UAE Corporate Tax Conference, a pivotal event that will shed light on the recent developments in the realm of corporate taxation, including the implementation of the federal corporate tax in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The conference is scheduled to take place on September 20, 2023, at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, UAE.
The UAE's taxation landscape underwent a significant transformation on 31 January 2022 when the Ministry of Finance (MoF) of the United Arab Emirates announced the groundbreaking introduction of a new federal corporate tax (CT) system. This transformative decision is set to be effective for financial years commencing on or after 1 June 2023. Under this new framework, the UAE authorities have declared the implementation of a corporate tax regime, marking a significant milestone for the region's economic landscape. The legislation stipulates that businesses with taxable profits (net) exceeding 375,000 AED will be subject to a 9% corporate tax rate from the initiation of their first financial year commencing on or after June 1, 2023. This monumental announcement has sparked curiosity and discussions among businesses and tax professionals alike.
The 3rd UAE Corporate Tax Conference promises a diverse range of engaging and informative discussions, touching upon critical topics that are vital for businesses and professionals navigating the new corporate tax landscape. Participants can expect to engage with renowned experts and thought leaders, expanding their knowledge and understanding across a spectrum of subjects such as - Overview of the Corporate Tax Framework in the UAE, International Tax Developments and Implications for UAE Businesses, Digital Taxation, and Transfer Pricing, Practical Approaches to Tax Compliance and Reporting, Tax-efficient Supply Chain Management, Tax Compliance Automation, Tax Implications of Digital Business Models, Women in Corporate Tax, Future of e-invoicing in Tax and so on.
The 3rd UAE Corporate Tax Conference, organized by Cogent Solutions™, is dedicated to providing a comprehensive platform for industry leaders, tax professionals, and experts to navigate the intricacies of the newly introduced corporate tax landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with esteemed keynote speakers, participate in interactive workshops, and explore panel discussions that delve into the practical implications and strategies to thrive in this new era of corporate taxation.
Sandeep Pokkali
