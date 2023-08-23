Tonga Tourism Industry Embraces Digital Transformation with Pacific Digital Champions Training

Tongan tourism industry leaders and key stakeholders solidified their dedication to embracing digital transformation. This commitment took shape during their participation in the Pacific Digital Champions training program from 15th-16th August, facilitated by the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) with funding from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Pacific Ocean Tours & House of Tonga Hotel Julie Fonua commended the quality of the training and acknowledged the ways in which it would benefit business operators like herself.

“The training was very valuable, learning many different aspects of marketing and many new and better tools to use for getting things done quicker and more professionally. So many great things about digital marketing that it is hard to mention just one. Being shown great tools that will be invaluable in helping me create better-worded and more accurate texts about our business and location. Crucial to me is now being able to see how we are doing when our ads are done, knowing what is working, actually performing, and targeting our market audience”, she said.

Adding to those sentiments, Tonga Chamber of Commerce Industries, Siaosi Tonga, recommended the training to all business owners.

“I strongly recommend anyone to make time to attend this course, and future ones, to learn how to do these things. No one has more passion for your business than you, and it will show when you can create your own marketing. I also run a digital media company called Drua limited, which I started in 2015 this training helped me update my knowledge on digital marketing and the use of tools and resources like ChatGPT and Google analytics”, he said.

Ana Lomu from the Tongan Ministry of Tourism expressed appreciation for the insights on customizing approaches for potential customers saying, “What stood out for me was search engine optimisation and Google analytics. How to gather analytics and from that find out to identify people who are interested in our products and services and those we can cater a more detailed approach or package for them. Also part of my work includes newsletter and Facebook posts so learning how to responsibly use resources like ChatGPT is helpful.”

The Pacific Digital Champions training program was rolled out in July and will conclude in December. It is a critical component of the Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project (Phase 2), funded by the New Zealand Government. Top of Form

Aligned with the SPTO Digital Strategy, the Pacific Digital Champions training program aims to empower individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully navigate digital landscapes.

SPTO member countries that have completed Wave One training, are New Caledonia, Timor Leste, followed by American Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands and Tahiti, Cook Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Republic of the Marshall Island, Nauru and Niue. The remaining countries to participate in the training for August are the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, and Wallis & Futuna.

In acknowledging the positive feedback from participants, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker mentioned that the initiation of the Pacific Digital Champions Training program represented an exciting new phase for SPTO recognising the crucial significance of digital skills, knowledge, and expertise within the framework of the NZMFAT project Phase 2.

“This progress towards achieving digitally-driven tourism landscapes, ushers in innovative prospects for growth in the aftermath of the pandemic. Our work and resources not only guide but develops the Pacific. With the dedicated support of SPTO, We thank the New Zealand government, participants, and trainers the Pacific tourism sector stands to emerge as a more future-focused and resilient industry”.