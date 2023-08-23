Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 24, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen City of Lima
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Richmond Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Emergency Rescue District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Village of Buchtel
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Village of Morristown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Brown Union Township Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Village of Enon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga City of Rocky River
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware City of Sunbury
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Westerville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Dublin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Village of Centerville
SPECIAL AUDIT
1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2020		 Special Audit FFR
Greene Bath Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Spring Valley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Delhi Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hancock City of Findlay
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Village of New Bavaria
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Holmes Village of Killbuck
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson City of Steubenville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Willoughby Hills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Eden Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Darby Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Boardman Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Lafayette Township Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Village of New Lebanon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington-Centerville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Noble County Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Madison Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Richland City of Mansfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Coventry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Barberton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Mesopotamia Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas City of Dover
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Elgin
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

