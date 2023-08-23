Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 24, 2023
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|City of Lima
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Richmond Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson Emergency Rescue District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Village of Buchtel
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Village of Morristown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Union Township Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Village of Enon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Rocky River
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|City of Sunbury
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Westerville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Dublin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Village of Centerville
SPECIAL AUDIT
1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2020
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Greene
|Bath Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Spring Valley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Delhi Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|City of Findlay
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Village of New Bavaria
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Village of Killbuck
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson
|City of Steubenville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Willoughby Hills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Eden Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Darby Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Lafayette Township Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Village of New Lebanon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington-Centerville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Madison Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Richland
|City of Mansfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Coventry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Barberton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Mesopotamia Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|City of Dover
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Elgin
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures