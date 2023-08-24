Building a legacy: Bridgeport Public Schools celebrate start of school year with inspiring message of unity and purpose

Bridgeport Public Schools start new school year with inspiring message Bridgeport Public Schools Convocation 2023 was centered around legacy Dr. Carmela Levy-David is the new Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent of Schools

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 3,000 Bridgeport Public Schools staff members joined together at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Monday for the district’s 2023-24 convocation, a celebratory event that featured electrifying student performances and remarks from several key dignitaries.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude and appreciation to the district’s staff, and Board of Education Chair Bobbi Brown encouraged staff to lean on one another and lead forward in order to build “villages.”

“As you tackle this new school year, as you tackle this new challenge in front of you, realize that although we are the village for our students, we must too, as adults, find villages too,” said Brown.

Several student groups participated in the morning celebration, including the Bridgeport Military Academy Color Guard, the FAME Summer Camp Modern Band and Theatre groups, Bassick and Harding cheerleaders and the Central High Steppers. FAME Academy students Micaela Campbell and Layla Mitchell led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, while the FAME Academy Summer Camp Choir performed the National Anthem.

Students from schools throughout the district were also featured in multiple video segments, detailing their positive experiences within the district and outlining the characteristics they are seeking in their teachers, such as respect, patience and communication.

During the event’s keynote, Dr. Carmela Levy-David, the new Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent of Schools, reflected on the students’ remarks as she spoke about the work ahead to build a legacy in Bridgeport Public Schools.

“Our kids know who we are. They want more from us, and we are able to give it. But we have to be willing to build a legacy to do that, and that takes work and commitment. It takes getting up every day and starting from zero with every single child,” said Levy-David.

Levy-David, who arrived in Bridgeport just three weeks ago, shared her family’s personal experiences and the hopes and dreams that are shared by all generations and backgrounds.

“I’m the Great grand-daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who took a chance and got on a boat to go to a little isthmus called Panama. And once they got there, my Great-grandpa Joshua was a Panama Canal digger. He worked and labored, he prospered and grew. He moved from digger to dredger, so not only did he build it he maintained it. We have to build it and maintain it. That is how we build a legacy for our kids, for our future.”

During the keynote, Levy-David also provided staff with a taste of what’s ahead, such as a collaborative strategic planning effort, while sharing her commitments to focus on health and safety, elevate customer service, support 21st Century Learners, and recruit and retain quality educators.

“I want you all to feel confident,” said Levy-David. “We are committed and we are going to move forward as a family.”

Monday’s convocation ceremony was held on the first day that teachers returned to work following the summer break. The first day of school for Kindergarten and 9th grade students is August 28, while all other students begin August 29.