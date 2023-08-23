Introducing SharpForever™ - Free Sharpening For Life On All STEELPORT Knives As Part Of Their Lifetime Warranty
Backed by a lifetime guarantee and their SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service, STEELPORT’s heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen
With their new SharpForever free sharpening service, STEELPORT makes it convenient and free for customers to keep their premium heirloom knives in top condition at all times.
With the SharpForever™, customers can rest assured their handcrafted STEELPORT continues to be their best performing kitchen knife for a lifetime of use.
SharpForever is a natural extension of our Lifetime Warranty to give our customers a carefree experience, knowing their STEELPORT knife is backed with the highest level of service and care.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially launching on National Knife Day, Thursday, August 24th, handcrafted American-forged kitchen knife company STEELPORT Knife Co.’s new “SharpForever™” program provides free knife sharpening services for life for any and all STEELPORT knives. STEELPORT’s SharpForever program is an extension of the company’s existing Lifetime Warranty, created to provide customers total coverage, convenience and care of their premium American handcrafted kitchen knives.
— Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co.
With the new SharpForever program, STEELPORT’s team will expertly return an exceptionally sharp edge to any STEELPORT knife – free of charge – at their Portland, Oregon factory where they handcraft all of their knives.
“We launched STEELPORT three years ago with a Lifetime Warranty to ensure new STEELPORT customers would feel 100% confident in their heirloom purchase, knowing they are buying a knife built to last a lifetime,” says Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “Our new SharpForever free sharpening service is a natural extension of this existing Lifetime Warranty to give our customers a carefree experience, trusting that STEELPORT is there for them with full support. Whether they are buying a STEELPORT for themself or as a gift, our customers know that their new knife is backed with the highest level of service and care.”
Using a properly sharpened knife creates a significantly more enjoyable, more efficient and safer cooking experience. STEELPORT knives can keep their sharp edge for 3x longer than the vast majority of kitchen knives in the world, thanks to their proprietary heat treatment which achieves an industry-leading 65 HRC hardness at the blade edge. Even so, with time and use, every kitchen knife - no matter the steel, style or quality - should be resharpened. Performing regular maintenance of honing and occasional sharpening will keep a knife at peak performance. With their new SharpForever free sharpening service, STEELPORT makes it convenient and free for customers to keep their premium heirloom knives in top condition at all times.
The program is aptly named “SharpForever” because a STEELPORT knife with its uniquely hard steel achieves an extremely sharp edge which also stays sharper for longer, the STEELPORT team will re-sharpen your knife for free whenever needed, and a STEELPORT knife is backed with a lifetime warranty.
Free sharpening is available for all of STEELPORT Knife Co.’s lineup of award-winning American made knives, including the 4” Paring Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife, 10” Slicing Knife, and the serrated 10” Bread Knife.
To take advantage of the SharpForever program, local Portland-area customers can simply bring their STEELPORT knives directly to the STEELPORT factory for free sharpening, while out of town customers can ship their STEELPORT knives to the factory. Complete details can be found here: https://www.steelportknife.com/knife-sharpening-service/
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee and their SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service, STEELPORT’s heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.
Frances Dyer
STEELPORT Knife Co.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok