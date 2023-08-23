Rick Justus: AN’s 2K Abundance Tower will be the world’s most iconic symbol of abundance
The 2,000-meter (6,561 ft) tall Abundance Tower is the world’s first vertical Abundant City for 56,000 people.
The Abundance Tower is the crown jewel of ABUNDANCE, the world’s first 'Abundant City.'”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable, smart, Abundance Tower is a visionary 2-kilometer (6,561 feet or 2,000 meters) “gigascraper” that is planned to be built in Texas by 2032. It is more than twice as tall as the Burj Khalifa (2,716 ft; 828 m).
The world’s tallest building is part of AN’s “10X Texas,” an initiative to increase the Texas economy from $2 trillion to $20 trillion by 2050.
AN and AN’s ACDC (Abundant Cities Development Company) partnered with Ahmed Mukta, principal architect at MDM Architects and AN Ambassador to Bangladesh, to design the world’s first 2K Abundant City and the circular Abundant City around it. The Abundance Tower has 425 floors and accommodates 56,000 people.
"The Abundance Tower is the crown jewel of ABUNDANCE, the world’s first 'Abundant City,'" said Justus. ABUNDANCE is being purpose-built for 100,000 people, and it will serve as the hub of a megalopolis (or a supercity) of one million people and model for 10,000 plus cities and digital twins.
THE PURPOSE OF THE ABUNDANCE TOWER
Justus, founder, chairman, CEO, and chief visionary officer of AN (Abundant Nations), just unveiled the official name of the world’s tallest building: Abundance Tower. “The Sky was a placeholder until we decided on the official name,” said Justus.
The purpose of the Abundance Tower is two-fold. First, according to Justus, the Abundance Tower will be the world’s most iconic symbol for abundance. Justus is obsessively committed to solving total human and total economic abundance for all of humanity by 2070.
“When people see it, we want them to know we’re uniting all nations to solve abundance – total human and total economic – abundance for humanity. To be abundantly clear, that’s every human. That’s every child, citizen, CEO, company, city, country, and citizen in the cosmos,” said Justus.
Second, since the world population is growing at an average rate of 1% as of 2023, the future of humanity lies in vertical cities instead of horizontal ones. Cities are 85% to 95% of the world economy, and, soon, up to 75% of humanity will live in cities.
For these two reasons, Justus decided to increase the height of the Abundance Tower from 1 mile to 2 kilometers. "I believe the metric system will make a better global symbol than the imperial system," said Justus.
Monique Justus, Justus’ wife and cofounder of AN, added, “As an increasing number of people move to cities, we need better cities – Abundant Cities designed for people, not cars. Vertical Abundant Cities are an important part of this as they are a means to alleviate the effects of a growing population. All to say, Abundance Tower is about vision, not vanity.”
Norm Harshaw, cofounder of AN, said, “It’s about creating a vertical Abundant City designed and engineered for abundance in all 12 areas of life.” He continued, “We are making most human wants, needs, and desires accessible within 1, 5, 15, and 25 minutes by foot. This is total design for the total human.”
DOWNTOWN ABUNDANCE'S UNIQUE DESIGN
The first three phases of Downtown ABUNDANCE include:
• The 2K Abundance Tower
• The World Economic Capital
• The Shops at ABUNDANCE
The 2K Abundance Tower will have 425 floors, with a climate-controlled exterior with gardens all the way to the top. Justus claims to have dibs on the top floor. With what WET Design, a water feature design firm, called some “magic and trickery,” this will be home to Abundance Falls. Abundance Falls will be the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall. With a height of 1,000 meters and a plunge of 888 meters, it will be taller than Angel Falls. Abundance Tower at least 10 levels of underground robotic parking.
The World Economic Capital (or, Capital Circle), the giant circle in the sky around the Abundance Tower, will be AN World Headquarters and the world’s first World Embassy. The World Embassy will be the new home for 200+ nations to solve abundance for humanity. Twelve pillars with elevators provide entry for VIPs. Pods will transport passengers around the Capital Circle.
The circular Shops at ABUNDANCE at the base of Abundance Tower will provide a self-sustaining mini ecosystem for its 56,000 residents. The Shops at Abundance will include Niagara Falls 2.0 and a globally-curated range of retail, restaurant, and entertainment options.
The world’s first circular Abundant City – a truly human-centric city of the future – will be immersed in a 900-acre garden of Eden almost twice as big as Monaco. Radiating out from the Abundance Tower and city center in all directions are themed concentric circles including the Boardwalk Circle, Water Circle, Green Recreation Circle, 12 Circle, Residential Circle, the Residential High-Rise Circle, and second Green Recreation Circle.
LIVING AT ABUNDANCE TOWER
Life at the Abundance Tower and ABUNDANCE is all about access to abundance in all 12 areas of life within a hyper-local “1-5-15-25 Minute Abundant City” context.
“We’re not saying we can solve all the problems,” Justus said. “But we can design and build a far better environment to advance all human beings.”
This “city of proximities” already has an 8-year waiting list. Justus calls it the world’s most exclusive waiting list. Justus recently announced Gigaproject: 1MB (One Million Billionaires). It’s powered by AN’s WAL (World Abundance League), the world’s first sports league for entrepreneurs. One of the perks of WAL membership is being added to the world’s most exclusive waiting list.
TRANSPORTATION IN THE ABUNDANCE TOWER
Residents of Abundance Tower will have access to a new kind of elevator system. Thyssenkrupp CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said, “As more people move to cities, we’ll need better elevators.”
“It’s an obvious waste of building space to use such high shafts for only one cabin,” he adds. “It’s like operating one train between two cities on one track, instead of multiple trains on flexible tracks.”
Justus agrees. The 2K will include Thyssenkrupp’s vertical bullet train elevator (TWIN elevator system), which fits two cabins in one hoistway. “Since I grew up in Japan riding the Shinkansen, Japan’s bullet train, the technology makes sense to me,” says Justus. “We’re committed to making transport for 56,000 people within our skyscraper and city around it more efficient.”
In addition to vertical bullet train elevators, Justus is planning to integrate uSky Transport’s electric skypod transport system throughout ABUNDANCE and beyond.
WATER
In addition to generating its own energy, the water demands will be met in part by partnering with SkyH20. SkyH20, the 2023 Global Excellence Awards winner, creates fresh potable water from air by Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) that meets WHO standards.
The proprietary technology of this new infrastructure investment class represents the only true “utility scale” AWG solution for population centers. Each optimally located SkyH20 STATION is capable of producing up to 7.9 million gallons of fresh potable water annually.
SkyH20 Stations will ensure that no outside supply of drinkable water is required.
TITAN-THEMED RESORT
For those who want something unique and different, a replica of the moon “Titan” will also be built at ABUNDANCE. This futuristic Titan-themed resort and mini-Titan experience will cost 500 times less than an actual trip to space.
“There are the Moon people. There are the Mars people. Well, we are the Titan people. To overcome the 'I arrived' mindset and truly become a multiplanetary species, we must go further than the Moon and Mars. After Earth, Titan is the most habitable place in our solar system,” says Justus. “When you think you are done, you are only at 40% of your body’s capability. We need to think this way about space. When we think we can’t go any further, we need to know we’re only at 40% of our collective human potential.” Justus aims to terraform Titan in his lifetime.
AN’s Gigaproject: Titan Resorts will broaden global participation in AN’s Gigaproject: Terraform Titan. Gigaproject: Terraform Titan is a strategic piece to AN’s 10X Space initiative to create a space economy and exponentially accelerate the path to space for billions of our fellow human beings.
COMPETING FOR THE LICENSES
Developers, investors, and governments are currently competing for the licenses, which will be assigned in the next few months, to build the 2K Abundance Tower and the sustainable futuristic Abundant City around it in their country.
One of AN’s Ambassadors, an Ethiopian prince, recently met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – the Ruler of Dubai and vice president, prime minister, and minister of defense of the United Arab Emirates – on AN’s behalf. Maktoum said “The idea is perfect.”
Rick Justus, Monique Justus, and Norm Harshaw recently hosted President Vit Jedlicka and First Lady Jana Jedlicka of Liberland in Frisco, Texas. On Thursday, President Jedlicka informed Rick Justus that they’re ready to start building the nation of Liberland two years earlier than expected. Like Maktoum, President Jedlicka wants to build Downtown ABUNDANCE and ABUNDANCE in Liberland. This is one of many gigaprojects under AN’s 10X World (economy) initiative.
THE COST OF BUILDING THE ABUNDANCE TOWER
The official construction cost of Abundance Tower and ABUNDANCE still remains a mystery.
However, compared to the $600 billion Shimizu Mega-City Pyramid, the $1.3 trillion X-Seed 4000, the $210 billion Ultima Tower, and the $25 trillion Tokyo Tower of Babel, it is a much more affordable visionary endeavor.
AN says Downtown ABUNDANCE – the first three phases – should cost at least $20 billion to build.
THE ABUNDANCE TOWER AT A GLANCE
Location: Texas, United States of America
Floors: 425
Height: 2,000 meters (6,561 feet)
Height of the top floor: 1,700 meters (5,577)
Uses: Mixed
