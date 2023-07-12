Rick Justus announces the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall
Abundance Falls will be higher than Angel Falls
Abundance Falls will be higher than Angel Falls. But, once again, let me be clear: This is about vision, not vanity.”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AN (Abundant Nations) and its visionary founder Rick Justus are building the world’s tallest waterfall.
— Rick Justus, Chairman & CEO, AN & ANWOF
Rick Justus says, “Abundance Falls will be higher than Angel Falls. But, once again, let me be clear: This is about vision, not vanity.”
“We want it to be a meditation for abundance that will quite literally take your breath away,” says Justus.
“When I encountered Mount Everest in all of her glory, it was the first time I felt compelled to use the word ‘majestic.’ I want the experience of Abundance Falls to be like that – an epic of epics majestic experience.”
With a height of 1,000 meters and a plunge of 888 meters, this “water from the sky” will be the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall.
“The numbers are hugely significant to us. The number ‘1,000’ stands for a thousand years and a thousand generations. We are solving abundance for humanity. But we don’t just want to solve it; We want to solve it sustainably,” adds Justus.
He continues, “The numbers 8, 88, 888, and 8888 have shown up my whole life. My purpose, vision, and mission are all about solving abundance for humanity. The number ‘8’ is the number for abundance.”
Abundance Falls will be yet another iconic feature that adds grandeur to the Abundant City he and his team – the “Justus League” – are building in Texas.
Justus joyfully exclaims, “I love waterfalls, and I believe they are such an awe-inspiring, beautiful and powerful picture of the overflowing nature of abundance. So, there will be waterfalls in ABUNDANCE, the Abundant City we’re building in Texas, and in the Abundant Cities we’re building all over the world.”
“Although we will add what WET (Design) called ‘magic and trickery,’ we are super excited for the day we get to unveil the newest wonder of the world to all of humanity,” says Norm Harshaw, one of the founding partners of AN.
In addition to Abundance Falls, the ABUNDANCE masterplan includes Niagara Falls 2.0.
The location of Abundance Falls hasn’t been officially announced, but it will be much easier to get to than Angel Falls.
According to Monique Justus, also a founding partner of AN and Rick Justus’s wife, “We cannot confirm or deny that it will be integrated into the Abundant City we’re building in Texas. It may come off the world’s first 2K we’re building, or it may be a part of the world’s first-of-its-kind immersive, experiential Titan destination. But I can promise you this experience will wow you with the unexpected.”
Indeed, Abundance Falls brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘immersive experience.’
Abundance Falls is another strategic piece to AN’s 10X Texas initiative.
“Abundance Falls will be a place for billions of people to dream their very own Abundance Dream, but they will have to be awake to see it,” says Justus. “It’s also a highly strategic piece to 10X’ing the Texas economy 20 years faster.”
