Rick Justus announces two Titan-themed Gigaprojects
Artist’s concept of the Cassini spacecraft and Saturn’s large moon Titan. Image via NASA/JPL-Caltech.
A Futuristic Titan-themed Resort is Coming to Texas
I want to see humanity inhabit Titan in my lifetime. I'd sure enjoy adding this to my record of miracles! But I'll settle for a floating city above it.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Justus just officially announced 3 new gigaprojects under AN's 10X Space (economy) initiative to exponentially accelerate the path to space for billions of our fellow human beings and the terraforming of Titan.
— Rick Justus
Two of these gigaprojects are Titan-themed: Titan Resorts and Terraform Titan.
"Mars is cool. But I prefer Titan, especially when you consider its proximity to Earth, low radiation, and abundant system of moons. After Earth, it’s the most habitable place in our solar system. Interestingly, the '20' years that the Cassini spacecraft spent in space convinced me of this," says Justus.
On a scale of one to passionate, Rick is beyond passionate about Titan. Justus passionately exclaims, “The human race is destined to become a multiplanetary species. How else can we truly reach our full potential? In the abundant context of maximizing our human and economic potential, imagine what 80 billion people could do instead of today’s 8 billion.”
"Titan, the largest moon of Saturn and the second largest in the Solar System, possesses an abundance of all of the elements necessary to support life, including atmospheric nitrogen and methane, liquid methane, liquid water and ammonia, and atmospheric pressure one and a half times that of Earth."
"Here’s a sneak preview of my Titan dream: Let’s make our ‘horizon goal’ the establishment of a self-sustaining city on Titan by 2070, with a human surface landing on Mars a milestone on the path to our long-term destination."
Justus adds, "Of course, getting humans to Titan in a timely manner is a big hurdle to jump. It took the Cassini spacecraft 7 years to reach Saturn. Considering the radiation - and microgravity - related health issues (including psychological issues) associated with a 7-year flight, we’d need to find a way to get humans to Titan in under a year."
At AN (Abundant Nations), one of Justus's priorities will be fast propulsion systems. Warp drives may be the stuff of science fiction, yet there are some compelling propulsion possibilities currently in development that could pave our way to the stars such as quantum thrusters, Ion drives, and EM drives.
Justus is hoping these fast propulsion systems dramatically accelerate humanity becoming a multiplanetary species, interplanetary travel, and our fullest abundance potential.
To broaden global participation, Justus just launched Gigaproject: Titan Resorts. He aims to build the Titan-themed resort in Texas where he’s building the world’s first 2K skyscraper, first abundant city, and new world economic capital.
Additionally, he just launched Gigaproject: 1% to get every nation to dedicate 1% of their total budget to 10X’ing the space economy.
Just like AN’s Gigaproject: 1MB (1 Million Billionaires), everything Justus does isn’t just wildly nutty, it’s 1,000% authentic and highly strategic.
“The response to our endeavors in space has either been of the ‘isn’t this cool’ variety or has been characterized as a symbol of inequality. But the value of our endeavors in space goes infinitely beyond this. The thinking and technologies we develop on our way to becoming a multiplanetary species will have unprecedented human benefit. Yes, even here on Earth. Please hear me: I love Earth. After helping more than 23,000 world leaders scale exponentially, here’s what I know: How big we think, how far we think, and how exponentially patient we are determines the power and scale of our creation,” says Justus.
“Mark my words, traveling all across the universe and creating a space economy will further reveal this: Abundance is the truth. It will also exponentially accelerate infinitely scalable creations (solutions) for abundance on earth just like NASA’s concept of extracting protein from thin air.”
Every gigaproject Justus launches is to fulfill AN’s vision: To solve (and sustain) abundance for humanity.
“I hold out enduring hope that there will be a day when abundance is solved for every human, and the space economy is a critical piece to this,” says Justus.
