Milestone Achievement: 50% of New ECS Specialists Trained by Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) and AACE
50% of new ECS specialists trained by HODS/AACE, underscoring excellence in Clinical Electrophysiology.
Our ECS specialists' success underscores HODS and AACE's effective training in shaping top-tier Clinical Electrophysiology professionals”ASTORIA, NY, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of Clinical Electrophysiology has reached a remarkable milestone this year, showcasing the dedication and excellence of the newest specialists in the field. The Electrophysiology Clinical Specialist (ECS) board certification exam, administered by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS), stands as one of the most challenging and esteemed certifications in the realm of clinical diagnostics. This achievement is further underscored by the fact that there are currently only a select number of clinical electrophyiology physical therapy specialists in the entire United States.
— Dr. DImitrios Kostopoulos, Residency Director
The significance of this year's milestone lies not only in the successful certification of 22 new Physical Therapists as ECS specialists, but also in the impressive fact that 50% of these fresh specialists underwent training under the esteemed Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) and American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE) programs. HODS and AACE have been consistently recognized for their commitment to excellence in Clinical Electrophysiology training, and this achievement solidifies their position as leading institutions in the field.
The names of the outstanding individuals who have earned their Electrophysiology Clinical Specialist certifications and trained in the HODS/AACE programs are as follows:
Casey Buckland
Jessica Collins
Kristopher Davis
Grant Harper
Loai Hasib
Faizal Hussein
Daniel Neff
Patrick Nichols
Siang Oh
Adam Soltys
Ryker Spackman
Each of these specialists has demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication, knowledge, and skill, aligning with the rigorous standards set forth by ABPTS. Their achievement not only reflects their personal commitment to their profession but also underscores the effectiveness of the training and support provided by HODS and AACE.
On behalf of HODS and AACE, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to every individual who has earned their ECS certification this year. Your success is a testament to your unwavering determination, and it brings immense pride to the entire clinical electrophysiology community. We look forward to witnessing your continued contributions and advancements in the field.
For more information about HODS and AACE and their commitment to training exceptional Clinical Electrophysiology specialists, please visit: https://handsoncompanies.com/electrodiagnostics/
Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos
Hands-On Diagnostics
+1 877-236-4038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook