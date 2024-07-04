Hands-On Diagnostics Announces 11th Annual Symposium: The Integrated Physical Therapy Practice
Discover how physical therapy integrates into primary healthcare and advanced diagnostics at the HODS annual symposium November 2-3, 2024, in San Antonio, TX.
Our symposium showcases the vital role of physical therapy in healthcare, emphasizing advanced diagnostics and integrative practices.”ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands-On Diagnostics is excited to announce the 11th Annual Symposium, titled "The Integrated Physical Therapy Practice: Physical Therapy's Key Role in Primary Healthcare and Advanced Diagnostics." This year's event, scheduled for November 2-3, 2024, in San Antonio, TX, will highlight the essential role physical therapists play in primary healthcare and advanced diagnostics.
— Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Chairman of the Board
Calling all private practice owners, physical therapists, healthcare professionals, and innovative minds! Join us to discover why physical therapy is a must in primary healthcare and advanced diagnostics. Learn about the latest research in Electromyography (EMG) and Musculoskeletal (MSK) Ultrasound, gain valuable insights, and unlock your business potential.
Event Highlights:
• Physical Therapists' Journey into Primary Care with Advanced Diagnostics
Dr. Jonathan Goodman, DPT, FMSK, Cert DN
This discussion will explore the evolving role of physical therapy in direct access and its similarities with other primary care providers. It will cover shared responsibilities, such as ordering and understanding advanced imaging, and adjusting treatment plans accordingly. Patient cases will be reviewed to illustrate these principles.
• Decoding the Signals: Navigating Ambiguity in EMG/NCS Data Interpretation
Dr. Korry Wheeler, PT, DPT, ECS
This session examines the strategies used by practitioners when faced with ambiguous or unclear data regarding lesions. It will explore how practitioners navigate uncertainty and make decisions when the information is not definitive.
• Diagnosis and Successful Treatment of Cervical Radiculopathy Using EMG and Spinal Mobilization Techniques
Dr. Dan Neff, PT, DPT
This discussion will focus on identifying cervical radiculopathy using the latest evidence-based data with NCS/EMG. A live demonstration will showcase successful treatment of these challenging cases through spinal mobilization techniques.
• MSKUS Evaluation and Clinical Correlation of Meniscus Pathology and Utilization of the Meniscus Extrusion Test
Dr. Bart McDonald, PT, MPT, ECS, FMSK
Meniscal injuries present diagnostic and treatment challenges in the PT clinic due to variations in injury types, severity, and meniscal vascularity. While weight-bearing MRI is used in research to improve the accuracy of diagnosing meniscal extrusion, there is a strong correlation with the weight-bearing Meniscal Extrusion Test using diagnostic ultrasound. This presentation will review current research, techniques, and findings, and explore the clinical correlation between conservative treatment and diagnostic data to predict rehab recovery and guide the PT plan of care.
• Calcific Tendinopathy of the Supraspinatus Resolved with MSKUS-Guided Electric Dry Needling
Dr. Danica Michel, PT, DPT, ATC, CMPT, Cert DN
This presentation will explore the resolution of calcific tendinopathy of the supraspinatus using MSKUS-guided electric dry needling. Attendees will learn about the technique, its application, and the clinical outcomes, demonstrating the effectiveness of this advanced treatment method. A live demonstration of the technique will take place.
• Current Status of NeuroMSK Ultrasonography and EMG Correlations
Dr. Mohini Rawat, DPT, MS, ECS, OCS, RMSK
This presentation will discuss recent advancements, clinical applications, and future directions of combining NeuroMSK ultrasonography and EMG, highlighting their impact on precise diagnosis and personalized treatment plans.
• Clinical Reasoning of MSK Ultrasound Testing in Physical Therapy
Dr. Konstantine Rizopoulos, PT, DPT, RMSK, APCA
This presentation will examine the clinical reasoning behind the use of MSK ultrasound testing in physical therapy. It will cover the decision-making processes, diagnostic benefits, and practical applications of MSK ultrasound, highlighting its role in enhancing patient assessment and treatment strategies.
• Using Diagnostic Ultrasound to Be Certain in Your PT Intervention
Vicki Buchanan, PT, FMSK
This session will discuss how incorporating diagnostic ultrasound can confirm the correct intervention or change the course of treatment. Clinical cases will be presented to illustrate the effectiveness of MSKUS in physical therapy practice.
Join Us:
• Date: November 2-3, 2024
• Location: San Antonio, TX
This symposium promises to be an invaluable event for those interested in the integration of physical therapy in primary healthcare and advanced diagnostics. Attendees will gain cutting-edge knowledge, network with leading professionals, and explore new business opportunities.
For more information and to register, please visit www.HODSsymposium.com or contact James Savas at info@ihods.com.
About Hands-On Diagnostics:
Hands-On Diagnostics is a leading provider of advanced diagnostic training for physical therapists. Our mission is to empower healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the evolving landscape of physical therapy and diagnostics.
For further information, please contact: James Savas
info@ihods.com
Dimitrios Kostopoulos
Hands-On Diagnostics
+ +1 9175382242
