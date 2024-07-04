Hands-On Diagnostics Celebrates ECS Certification Success for Residency Graduates
### Seven graduates of the Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology earn prestigious ECS certification.
Our residency program is dedicated to staying at the forefront of clinical electrodiagnosis, equipping our graduates with the advanced skills they need to excel”ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology is proud to announce a significant achievement in its mission to train physical therapists in Electromyography (EMG) and Nerve Conduction Studies (NCS) and to create clinical experts in clinical electrodiagnosis. Recently, seven of the program's graduates achieved board certification as Electrodiagnostic Clinical Specialists (ECS), a testament to their dedication and the program's rigorous training standards.
— Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Residency Director
Board certification as an ECS is a prestigious honor, recognizing expertise in the field of electrodiagnostic physical therapy. Achieving this certification involves a rigorous qualification process and a challenging exam, underscoring the graduates' exceptional knowledge and skills in clinical electrophysiology.
The Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology offers a comprehensive educational experience, designed to equip physical therapists with advanced competencies in EMG and NCS. The program emphasizes hands-on training, clinical practice, one-on-one mentorship sessions and academic excellence, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to provide high-quality electrodiagnostic services.
Additionally, our program remains ahead of the advances in clinical electrodiagnosis by including additional training in Neuro-Musculoskeletal Ultrasound (NMSK) and Somatosensory Evoked Potential (SSEP) testing in our curriculum. These advanced diagnostic tools further enhance the skill set of our graduates, allowing them to deliver comprehensive and cutting-edge care to their patients.
The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) has recognized the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) as the accrediting body for physical therapist residency and fellowship education programs. The Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology is accredited by ABPTRFE. This accreditation reflects the program's commitment to maintaining high educational standards and delivering exceptional training to its residents.
Hands-On Diagnostics congratulates the following resident graduates who have achieved the ECS credential:
1. Dr. Scott Bradley
2. Dr. Andy Cahoon
3. Dr. Richard Keen
4. Dr. Alec Losinski
5. Dr. Alex Medley
6. Dr. Teresa Olivas
7. Dr. Josh Vance
These individuals have demonstrated remarkable dedication and proficiency in the field of clinical electrophysiology, and we are proud to see them earn this distinguished certification.
We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to the mentors, faculty, and program administrators who have worked tirelessly to provide the best educational experience for our students. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been instrumental in the success of our graduates.
For more information about the Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology and its offerings, please visit www.HandsOnDiagnostics.com or contact Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos (Residency Program Director) at dimi@handsonpt.org.
About Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology:
The Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical Electrophysiology is dedicated to advancing the field of physical therapy through specialized training in Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies. Our program aims to develop clinical experts who can deliver high-quality electrodiagnostic services, contributing to improved patient outcomes and advancing the profession.
For further information, please contact: Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos (Residency Program Director) at dimi@handsonpt.org.
