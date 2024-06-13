Victory for NY Physical Therapists: Hi-Copay Bill Passes Assembly and Senate, Awaits Governor's Signature
New legislation will cap physical therapy co-pays at the primary care level, making treatment more affordable and accessible for patients statewide.
This is a monumental achievement for both patients and physical therapy professionals”ASTORIA, NY, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APTA New York has announced a landmark victory for New York-based physical therapists with the passing of the Hi-Copay bill by the NY Assembly and NY Senate. Hands-On Physical Therapy has supported these efforts over the past 20 years and is proud to join in celebrating this crucial legislation, which now awaits the Governor's signature.
— Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Chairman of the Board
The passage of the Hi-Copay bill marks a significant milestone in ensuring better access to physical therapy services for patients across New York. Under this new legislation, patients will be responsible for a co-pay that does not exceed the primary care co-pay, effectively removing the higher specialist co-pay that has been a financial barrier for many.
"This is a monumental achievement for both patients and physical therapy professionals," said Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, chairman of the board of Hands-On Physical Therapy. "No longer will physical therapy be categorized under the costly specialist co-pay. This change will make essential physical therapy services more affordable and accessible, improving the health and well-being of countless individuals."
Historically, patients have faced co-pays exceeding $50 per session, with monthly costs surpassing $600 for those needing frequent therapy. Such expenses have often deterred patients from receiving the care they need. The new legislation will shift this burden, with insurance companies covering the difference, ensuring that patients can pursue necessary treatment without the prohibitive costs.
Hands-On Physical Therapy extends heartfelt congratulations to the APTA New York and all physical therapy professionals in the state who have worked relentlessly to achieve this victory. This legislative success underscores the importance of advocacy and the profound impact it can have on patient care and accessibility.
About Hands-On Physical Therapy
Hands-On Physical Therapy is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. With a focus on individualized treatment plans, Hands-On Physical Therapy aims to improve the physical health and overall well-being of its patients through comprehensive physical therapy services. For more information please contact Hands-On Physical Therapy at: (718) 626-2699
