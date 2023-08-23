Tiffany Joins Philly's Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival with Sharon Lia Band, ROZES, Helen and Terry, & more

The 2023 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® Music Festival will showcase performances by artists including Tiffany, ROZES, Sharon Lia Band, and others, promising an all-female-fronted, purpose-driven event. Having triumphed over personal trials, including the loss of a sibling, breast cancer, brain injury, and more, Sharon Lia established the organization in 2015 during her battle with breast cancer. Tiffany, Pop Star known for the 1987 Billboard #1 'I Think We're Alone Now' headlines at the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Fesival 2023 Taylor Dayne entertains festival goers at the 2022 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause 5th Annual Music festival Sharon Lia pictured with Jennifer Paige on the Pink Carpet at the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival 2022

The Music Festival is a fundraiser that helps women facing sudden crises. This year, the festival aims to impact the lives of twenty women.

Through personal trials, I found strength in music's unifying power, inspiring my vision to guide women toward their potential amidst adversity.” — Sharon Lia, Founder and CEO of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause®

Highlights of 2022 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival