Tiffany Joins Philly's Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival with Sharon Lia Band, ROZES, Helen and Terry, & more

The 2023 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® Music Festival will showcase performances by artists including Tiffany, ROZES, Sharon Lia Band, and others, promising an all-female-fronted, purpose-driven event.

Having triumphed over personal trials, including the loss of a sibling, breast cancer, brain injury, and more, Sharon Lia established the organization in 2015 during her battle with breast cancer.

Tiffany, Pop Star known for the 1987 Billboard #1 'I Think We're Alone Now' headlines at the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Fesival 2023

Taylor Dayne entertains festival goers at the 2022 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause 5th Annual Music festival

Sharon Lia pictured with Jennifer Paige on the Pink Carpet at the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival 2022

The Music Festival is a fundraiser that helps women facing sudden crises. This year, the festival aims to impact the lives of twenty women.

Through personal trials, I found strength in music's unifying power, inspiring my vision to guide women toward their potential amidst adversity.”
— Sharon Lia, Founder and CEO of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause®
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® Foundation is proud to announce its 6th annual music festival will be held in North East Philly, PA, on September 9, 2023, at Cannstatter V.V. on Academy Rd., starting at 12:00 pm (EST).

The event embodies the unifying force of music to support women facing sudden crises. The 2023 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® Music Festival will showcase performances by artists including Tiffany, ROZES, Sharon Lia Band, and others, promising an all-female-fronted, purpose-driven event.

Founder and CEO of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause®, Sharon Lia, a Grammy® Voting member, and acclaimed singer/songwriter/musician, believes fervently in the healing influence of music.

Having triumphed over personal trials, including the loss of a sibling, breast cancer, brain injury, and more, Lia established the organization in 2015 during her battle with breast cancer. Her vision aims to guide women through adversity toward their true potential, instilling hope where it seems scarce. "This narrative reflects triumph propelled by the unifying strength of music," Lia states.

Attendees can indulge in the Pink Carpet Experience®, explore the Ladies Who Rock Pop-Up-Rock-Shop®, patronize artisan vendors, and partake in the VIP Experience.

Since its inception in 2015, Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause has supported cancer patients, individuals afflicted with Duchene's Muscular Dystrophy, and victims of house fires and floods, predominantly assisting women facing sudden crises. The foundation has also contributed to causes such as "The Sunshine Foundation," the "Coalition Against Trafficking of Women," and "Christine's Hope for Children."

For additional information regarding this 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, event specifics, ticket purchases, or donations, please visit https://www.ladieswhorock4acause.org. Contributions to Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause® are eligible for tax deductions.

The event is rain or shine and is Presented by Sharon Lia Band and is sponsored by Lexus of Willow Grove, Dunphy Ford, R&R Insurance, Rosenfeld Dental Assoc., Alpha Graphics, Eberhart's Custom Embroidery, CP Printing Solutions, Pepsi, A Dutch Masterpiece, Rovagnati and more (please see website for complete listing https://www.ladieswhorock4acause.org).

Follow Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause on social media: Facebook, Instagram @ladieswhorock4acause, and Twitter @lwr4ac.

Highlights of 2022 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival

