Outdoor Recreation Outperforms Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Colorado Fiscal Institute and Colorado Rising release a report comparing the economic benefits of the outdoor recreation industry and the oil and gas industry.
Tuesday, August 22, 2024
6:30 PM
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 811 1407 0412
Passcode: 538728
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,81114070412#,,,,*538728# US
+16699006833,,81114070412#,,,,*538728# US (San Jose)
Colorado is no stranger to the outdoor recreation industry, and according to a new report by Colorado Rising and the Colorado Fiscal Institute, it’s outperforming the oil and gas industry. Colorado ranks 8th in employment share from outdoor recreation and 9th in share of the economy dependent upon oil and gas.
The report also found that towns across Colorado like Alma and Silverton have seen a huge increase in tourism due to outdoor activities, while others rely more heavily on the oil and gas industry for employment opportunities.
However, as climate change playing plays an ever-increasing role in our economy, this report shows that outdoor recreation brings far more positive impacts than its counterpart oil and gas.
"Colorado communities increasingly rely on outdoor recreation industries and the effects of climate change threaten the vitality of our economy" Chris Stiffler, Senior Economist, Colorado Fiscal Institute.
Furthermore, with Colorado comprising 25 percent of the country’s snow activity economy, issues of climate change and reduced snowpack disproportionately impact Colorado. This could mean fewer opportunities for winter sports enthusiasts if proper steps aren't taken to protect our environment.
The report At Odds with the Outdoor Economy shines a light on how important outdoor recreation is for communities across Colorado. From providing jobs to attracting tourism and fostering the adventure Colorado is known for, protecting our environment from further damage is a smart investment in outdoor recreation that will benefit people and nature alike.
Alvina Vasquez
Tuesday, August 22, 2024
6:30 PM
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 811 1407 0412
Passcode: 538728
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,81114070412#,,,,*538728# US
+16699006833,,81114070412#,,,,*538728# US (San Jose)
Colorado is no stranger to the outdoor recreation industry, and according to a new report by Colorado Rising and the Colorado Fiscal Institute, it’s outperforming the oil and gas industry. Colorado ranks 8th in employment share from outdoor recreation and 9th in share of the economy dependent upon oil and gas.
The report also found that towns across Colorado like Alma and Silverton have seen a huge increase in tourism due to outdoor activities, while others rely more heavily on the oil and gas industry for employment opportunities.
However, as climate change playing plays an ever-increasing role in our economy, this report shows that outdoor recreation brings far more positive impacts than its counterpart oil and gas.
"Colorado communities increasingly rely on outdoor recreation industries and the effects of climate change threaten the vitality of our economy" Chris Stiffler, Senior Economist, Colorado Fiscal Institute.
Furthermore, with Colorado comprising 25 percent of the country’s snow activity economy, issues of climate change and reduced snowpack disproportionately impact Colorado. This could mean fewer opportunities for winter sports enthusiasts if proper steps aren't taken to protect our environment.
The report At Odds with the Outdoor Economy shines a light on how important outdoor recreation is for communities across Colorado. From providing jobs to attracting tourism and fostering the adventure Colorado is known for, protecting our environment from further damage is a smart investment in outdoor recreation that will benefit people and nature alike.
Alvina Vasquez
alvina@powermapltd.com
alvina@powermapltd.com