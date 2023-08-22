IDOI Announces New Law Protecting Coverage for Preventive Services
ILLINOIS, August 22 - including Reproductive Health Care, under the Affordable Care Act
Chicago - Governor Pritzker recently signed legislation codifying protections for preventive care services that are required under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and include reproductive health care services.
"Governor Pritzker continues to lead the fight to protect Illinoisians' rights to health insurance coverage from attacks on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which provides quality coverage for so many," said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. "This new law ensures that the rights of women to make decisions about their reproductive health remain protected, and insurers regulated by the Department must comply with the law."
The new law also protects Illinoisians' coverage for many other preventive services, such as routine immunizations, vision screenings, some cancer and chronic disease screenings, and various mental health services.
The Reproductive Health Act already required state-regulated private health insurance plans that offer pregnancy-related benefits to cover abortion. The requirement includes plans purchased on the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace and coverage through an employer that offers a fully insured plan. * Also, Illinois law and the ACA mandate coverage for contraceptive counseling and the full range of contraceptive products approved, cleared, or granted by the FDA without cost-sharing.
* This requirement does not apply to employers that provide self-funded group health plans, which are preempted from state regulation.