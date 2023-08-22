Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,073 in the last 365 days.

Education Minister Announces New Parental Inclusion and Consent Policies

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 22, 2023

Education Minister Dustin Duncan today announced new parental inclusion and consent policies for Saskatchewan schools.

As of today:

  • Schools must seek parent/guardian permission when changing the preferred name and pronouns used by students under the age of 16 in the school;
  • Parents/guardians must be informed about the sexual health education curriculum and have the option to decline their children's participation; and,
  • Boards of education must immediately pause involvement with any third-party organization, such as ARC Foundation and the SOGI 1 2 3 Program, connected to sexual health education as the ministry undertakes review of educational resources to ensure alignment with curriculum outcomes. Only teachers, not outside third-parties, will be able to present sexual education materials in the classroom. This directive does not include professionals employed by government ministries or the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

"Our government has heard the concerns raised by Saskatchewan parents about needing to be notified and included in their children's education in these important areas," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

"We also determined that while all of Saskatchewan's school divisions had policies dealing with these matters, those policies varied from one division to another, so it was important to standardize these policies and ensure consistency of parental inclusion, no matter where your child goes to school."

"Parent/guardian involvement is critical in every student's education," Duncan said. "Schools will continue to ensure safe learning environments where all students feel included, protected and respected."

Parent/guardian consent for students under 16 will now be required to change a student's name or pronouns in the school. For students 16 and over, parent/guardian consent is not required.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Brayden Fox
Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1069
Email: brayden.fox2@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Education Minister Announces New Parental Inclusion and Consent Policies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more