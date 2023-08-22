MDC to host run/hike Sept. 9 at Little Prairie Conservation Area

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – People can grab either their running shoes or hiking boots and enjoy a trek through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Little Prairie Conservation Area on Sept. 9.

This 342-acre MDC area in Phelps County will be the site of a trail run or hike (it’s the participant’s choice) through part of the area on Sept. 9 from 8-11 a.m. The event will take place along the 3.6 mile trail that circles Towell Lake, a 95-acre reservoir on the area. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194630

“The 3.6-mile trail travels through different management regions of the area,” said MDC Conservation Education and event coordinator Dwight Warnke. “Signage will be provided along the nature trail that describes management practices designed to enhance diversity and health of the Missouri native plants and animals that can be found on the area.”

Current management efforts designed to enhance native plants and animals at the Little Prairie Area will be shared with the event’s participants at 8:30 a.m. The 3.6-mile trail winds through woodland areas, restored grasslands, and areas that feature pollinator plantings. The race/hike will start at 9 a.m. and is open to all ages. The first 100 finishers will receive an MDC water bottle.

Little Prairie Conservation Area, which is located northeast of Rolla and west of St. James, contains a 40-acre remnant prairie, Helbrunn Prairie. In terms of recreation, the area features hunting, hiking, and photography opportunities on the landscape. On Towell Lake, fishing is allowed from a courtesy dock on the lake, from the bank or from a boat. (Electric motors and outboard motors are permitted. Outboard motors of any size may be used, but outboard motors in excess of 10 horsepower must be operated at slow, no-wake speed.)

For more information about this event, people can contact Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.