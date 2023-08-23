Digitize Designs Earns #1377 Spot On The 2023 Inc 5000 List, Leading The Massive Growth Of The 3D Scanning Industry
Digitize Designs is a leading 3D scanning solution provider, posting a 423% growth rate between 2020 and 2022, and earning a top 15% spot on the 2023 Inc 5000
Ranking #1377 on the 2023 Inc 5000, our momentum is clear. With our recent expansion, a new site launching, and exhibitions at five trade shows over the next few months, we're just getting started!”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville, SC-based Digitize Designs, an innovator in 3D scanning solutions, proudly announces its #1377 placement on the esteemed 2023 Inc 5000 list. This debut ranking recognizes their remarkable 423% three-year growth from 2020-2022. Notably, Digitize Designs also ranks #158 amongst Business Products & Services, #17 within South Carolina, and #4 in the Greenville-Anderson metropolitan area.
— Robby Berthume, Head of Marketing
This accomplishment isn't merely a numerical feat. The broader 3D scanning industry anticipates surging from a current $5 billion valuation to over $12 billion by 2032, as highlighted by a recent (May 2023) Spherical Insights & Consulting report. Digitize Designs' impressive trajectory exemplifies the burgeoning promise of 3D scanning, spanning sectors from automotive and aerospace to entertainment and healthcare. Primary applications include 3D Design and Modeling, Metrology, Quality Control & Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, Reverse Engineering, Historical/Cultural Preservation, and more.
The company's relentless commitment to excellence and innovation has driven its success in the marketplace. It all starts at the top, with CEO and Head of Product Bo Helmrich, who comments: "We are honored and humbled to be recognized on the Inc 5000 list. It has truly been a team effort, and I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and hard work. It is this work ethic, combined with ethical business practices, that have propelled us to the forefront of the 3D scanning market, and we are excited to continue offering cutting-edge solutions that cater to our client's diverse needs, backed by our incredible partners, who have most certainly helped fuel our astounding growth." Digitize Designs' key partnerships include industry leaders like Artec 3D, Scantech, AESUB, PolyWorks Inspector, 3D Systems Corporation, FARO Technologies, DezignWorks, Mesh2Surface, QUICKSURFACE, and Universal Robots. These manufacturers have been pivotal to its growth and reputation as a leading solution provider offering an array of options and an agnostic approach to 3D scanning solutions.
The company’s growth extends to developing proprietary 3D scanning and inspection equipment. Their recent release, the RM-300, an Automated Inspection Mobile Workstation, marks a significant innovation in assembly line automation. Patrick Paz, Head of Engineering, says, "With our industry collaborations, the RM-300 makes automated inspections both affordable and revolutionary." Digitize Designs designed and exclusively offers the RM-300, built on the Vention platform, using SCANTECH SIMSCAN for 3D scanning/sensing, Universal Robots' URE3 for robotics, a custom-built PC by Top Flight Computers, a Dell Touchscreen Monitor for operation, Nexos software for robotics and 3D scanning, and Polyworks Inspector software for automated inspections.
With the 3D scanning industry set to continue its rapid growth, Digitize Designs is clearly poised to capture the rising demand for accurate, reliable, and increasingly affordable 3D scanning solutions. Offering top-tier customer service and support, Digitize Designs is trusted by countless customers, including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, BMW, Wayfair, TRANE, Vulcan, Altec, Westinghouse, Walmart, Rivian, MIT, Target, PepsiCo, and even U.S. military branches including the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Make no mistake, when you choose Digitize Designs, you choose to be in good company.
Looking forward, Digitize Designs is excited about its future and the future of the 3D scanning industry. The company remains steadfast and committed to pushing the boundaries of 3D scanning technology and innovation, bringing customers cutting-edge tech backed by an old-school focus on top-tier service and support.
For more about Digitize Designs or their upcoming trade show appearances, including FABTECH (9/11-9/14) and IBEX (10/3-10/5), please visit https://www.digitizedesigns.com.
ABOUT DIGITIZE DESIGNS
Digitize Designs is a leading 3D scanning and digitization company founded in 2016 and based in Greenville, SC, at the state-of-the-art NEXT Manufacturing facility. The company offers a wide range of specialized 3D scanners, software, and accessories, offering unparalleled selection, first-class service, expert support, and demonstrable cost savings and ROI. The company also provides demo 3D scanners at affordable prices and is soon launching a 3D scanner rental program later this year, thus making professional 3D scanning more accessible and affordable than ever. Finally, in addition to selling and supporting top-tier hardware, software, and accessories from its world-class partners, Digitize Designs' elite engineering team can take any 3D scanning need off your mind and out of your hands, efficiently and within budget. Their expert engineers are ready to tackle your 3D scanning, 3D CAD, reverse engineering, inspection, QC, automation, and AR/VR projects for clients with one-off or quick-turn needs.
