Signature Bank of Georgia Completes Successful Capital Raise
Signature Bank of Georgia celebrates completion of $7,000,000 capital raise.
Signature Bank of Georgia (OTCMKTS:SGBG)
It was great to hear the confidence our new shareholders hold regarding the direction of the bank.”SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Bank of Georgia (“SBGA”) (OTCPK: SGBG) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a capital raise totaling $7,000,000 in common stock to support ongoing operations and growth initiatives.
— Charlie Brown, CEO
Chartered in 2005, Signature Bank of Georgia continues the fortunate distinction of being the only community bank headquartered in Sandy Springs. Dedicated to the success of the entrepreneurial, small business community, this capital raise was a successful strategy associated with the bank’s “Go and Grow” endeavor for 2023. Charlie Brown, Chief Executive Officer, joined the bank in November of 2022 to lead the implementation of the bank’s strategic plan including a capital raise as an offensive move to grow significantly when many competitor banks were playing defense.
Brown commented, “During the raise, it was great to hear the confidence our new shareholders hold regarding the direction of the bank, its people, and the need for community banking in our market.”
Freddie Deutsch, Founder and Executive Chairman added, “The addition of this new capital will strengthen our bank’s balance sheet as we look to be opportunistic over the next several quarters.”
Signature Bank of Georgia maintains a unique banking philosophy that is centered in client relationships. It’s a boutique style of banking dedicated to making it about the client and their individual needs as small business entrepreneurs. Along with a wide array of products and services you wouldn’t normally find with a community bank, also comes a team of seasoned professionals understanding small business needs that drive success for our clients.
Fenimore Kay Harrison, LLP served as Signature Bank of Georgia’s securities counsel.
About Signature Bank of Georgia
Established in 2005, Signature Bank of Georgia is the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, one of the most affluent communities in the country. The bank offers a full range of business and consumer deposit products and loans in the metropolitan Atlanta area and is a preferred lender with the Small Business administration. Giving back to the community is an integral part of the bank’s mission.
Signature Bank of Georgia is located at 6065 Roswell Road, between Hammond and Hildebrand Drives and a Loan Production Office is also located in Suwanee at 1186 Satellite Blvd., Suite 100. Signature Bank of Georgia is listed on the OTC – Pink Market under the symbol “SGBG.” The Bank is not affiliated with Signature Bank of New York. For more information about Signature Bank or SBA Loans Atlanta, visit the websites at SignatureBankGA.com, SBALoansAtlanta.com or call Lawanna Saxon, Managing Director of Marketing at (404) 256-7702.
