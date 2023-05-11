Signature Bank of Georgia Expands Commercial Lending Team
Sandy Springs, GA., May 10, 2023– Signature Bank of Georgia ("SBGA") (OTCPK: SGBG) President, Steve Reagin, is pleased to announce the expansion of the Commercial Lending Team and the introduction of four new team members.
Melanie Kurn has joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Market Executive. Melanie is a graduate of the University of West Alabama and acquired her MBA at Troy University. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry with primary concentration in business development and portfolio management. A resident of Marietta and familiar with the Greater Atlanta market, she has developed a strong network of clients resulting in profitable relationships. She possesses a diverse product knowledge from loans, lines of credit, deposits, and treasury management. She’s excited to join a community bank where her talents can be applied to create unique solutions for her client base. Melanie is located at the corporate headquarters in Sandy Springs.
Vince Ottone has been named Senior Vice President and Market Executive. Vince obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marquette University in Wisconsin. He became a career banker upon graduating and has gained experience throughout the last 27 years with experience ranging from credit analysis to SBA Lending. His most recent position was as a Business Banker and Manager of a Retail Banking Market in Peachtree City. Vince will concentrate his focus on providing commercial lending solutions in Fayette and Coweta counties and his office is located at the Loan Production office at 21 Eastbrook Bend, Suite 114 in Peachtree City.
Devon Nurre has joined the bank as Group Vice President and Senior Portfolio and Credit Support Officer. Devon graduated from the University of Florida and immediately started her career in the financial industry. She has gained over 10 years of experience in commercial underwriting and portfolio management. Devon has been a resident of Atlanta for two years and brings a fresh perspective to her role in analyzing commercial credit relationships, loan deals, and developing a strategy to grow client portfolios through networking and relationship development outreach. Devon’s office is located at Signature Bank of Georgia’s corporate headquarters in Sandy Springs.
Debra Arnold has been named Assistant Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Closer and Processor. Debra has been expanding her knowledge in the financial industry for 17 years. Her experience spans from her early years in the branch network and personal banking to her most recent role as a loan processor in the mortgage industry. An active member of her community, Debra is strongly motivated by seeing her clients succeed and getting involved in developing solutions to help them attain their financial goals. Her service-minded approach is a great addition to the commercial team and plays a key role in deepening the client relationship and providing a seamless loan experience from the beginning to close. Debra is located at the Sandy Springs office.
