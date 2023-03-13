Signature Bank of Georgia is Strong and Well-Capitalized
There is only one Signature Bank of Georgia
Signature Bank of Georgia (OTCMKTS:SGBG)
There is only one Signature Bank of Georgia and it is not affiliated with any other Signature Banks.”SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With recent concerning news about banks since Friday, March 10th, it is important to acknowledge that Signature Bank of Georgia is not affiliated in any way with Signature Bank of New York. While there are other banks that carry Signature Bank in their names, there is only one Signature Bank of Georgia, and it is in no way associated with any others. Additionally, we want to assure our clients and shareholders of Signature Bank of Georgia’s well capitalized position and soundness. Signature Bank of Georgia does not engage in any venture capital or crypto currency-based business relationships.
— Charles G. "Charlie" Brown, CEO
Regarding Signature Bank of Georgia’s financial standing, a Bank’s ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets, known as the “leverage ratio,” is considered “Well Capitalized” by the regulators when above 5%. At Signature Bank of Georgia, our leverage ratio rose to 11.80% as of the month ended February 28, 2023. With its recent capital campaign being sold out on a commitment basis, the ratio will rise to approximately 15%, which is well more than the “Well Capitalized” definition by regulators.
Liquidity is associated with capital to a degree, in that at higher levels, it allows banks to borrow for funding needs rather than selling securities or funding through other measures. In the case of Signature Bank of Georgia, it currently sits at a liquidity ratio of 28.58% compared to a policy of 10%, which is almost three times the level targeted. In addition to this higher level of liquidity, the bank also maintains the ability to borrow with committed lines of credit from other banks as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank, which would move its liquidity to more than 45%.
Whether you are a client, an investor in the bank or both, this bank is truly different than many others, and certainly those you might have read about recently in the news. We thank you for being part of the Signature Bank of Georgia family and felt as though we should share some of the true differences between this bank and many others in the industry.
For any further questions, feel free to contact Executive Vice Chairman, Freddie Deutsch, fdeutsch@signaturebankga.com at 770-313-7237, or Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Brown, cbrown@signaturebankga.com at 470-799-9288.
No Offering or Solicitation
This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Signature Bank of Georgia, and the offering of shares of Signature Bank of Georgia’s common stock, $1.00 par value, may be made only by an Offering Memorandum. Signature Bank of Georgia, 6065 Roswell Road, Suite 600, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328 is selling up to $7 million, or 7,777,778 shares, of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.90 on a “best-efforts” basis through its officers and directors. You may obtain a copy of the Offering Memorandum by written request to Charlie Brown at the foregoing address. The shares of common stock are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this communication may not be based on historical facts and may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future period(s) or using forward-looking terminology, such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend,” future or conditional verb
tenses, and variations or negatives of such terms. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and Signature Bank of Georgia does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
About Signature Bank of Georgia
Established in 2005, Signature Bank of Georgia is the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, one of the most affluent communities in the country. The bank offers a full range of business and consumer deposit products and loans in the metropolitan Atlanta area and is a preferred lender with the Small Business Administration. Giving back to the community is an integral part of the bank’s mission.
Signature Bank of Georgia is located at 6065 Roswell Road, between Hammond and Hilderbrand Drives and a Loan Production Office is also located in Suwanee at 1186 Satellite Blvd., Suite 100. Signature Bank of Georgia is listed on the OTC – Pink Market under the symbol “SGBG.” For more information about Signature Bank or SBA Loans Atlanta, visit the websites at SignatureBankGA.com, SBALoansAtlanta.com or call Lawanna Saxon, Managing Director of Marketing at (404) 256-7702.
