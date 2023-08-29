Exciting New Initiatives for the Future of North Central Texas College and its Surrounding School Districts
Helping all students achieve a post-secondary credential that provides greater access to in-demand jobs.
We are committed to breaking down barriers to college and workforce success by empowering students to securely move transcripts and other data to help more students successfully enroll in college.”GAINESVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In August of 2021, GreenLight Credentials, LLC. was listed as a key technology partner in an initiative set by the Rural Community College Alliance (RCCA), Greater Texas Foundation (GTF), and Economic Mobility Systems (EMS) that launched a pioneering collaborative program to produce stronger, more equitable college and workforce outcomes for rural Texas students.
— Eric Ban, Executive Director, Economic Mobility Systems
North Central Texas College (NCTC), one of the recipients of the three-year grant funded by the Greater Texas Foundation, the Rural College Promise program (Rural College Promise in a Box (PIB), partnered with RCCA and EMS to develop an ecosystem of learning pathways for more affordable college opportunities and greater access to sustainable employment as a template for more rural communities across Texas to follow and a model for all of rural America. This falls in line with the recent initiative set by the Department of Education and the Departments of Commerce and Labor to increase high-quality pathways that lead to in-demand jobs, called the Career Success Initiative. This new effort invites key agencies to unite together to strengthen the connection between K-12 education, postsecondary education, and workforce programs.
NCTC is also part of the Red River Promise, a collaboration between school districts, colleges, industry, and community, committed to improving access to education and strengthening the local workforce. Graduating seniors from the 14 Red River Promise high schools are eligible to receive a last-dollar scholarship that covers tuition and fees after financial aid awards and other scholarships are applied.
GreenLight Credentials is pleased to report on the growth and success of this Rural College Promise initiative, along with the unveiling of vital initiatives that have been designed to further the success of our overarching collective mission to make post-secondary education possible for ALL students.
NCTC and the following 14 Districts - Bowie, Callisburg, Era, Forestburg, Gainesville, Gold-Burg, Graham, Lindsay, Muenster, Nocona, Prairie Valley, Sacred Heart (Muenster), Saint Jo, and Valley View have received free access to the GreenLight Digital Locker and Career Connect products as part of the Red River Promise grant. 100% of the Districts have implemented GreenLight, and their students have begun to use the platform to take control of their records and share these with NCTC, other colleges, and employers. Thanks to our recent counselor training sessions, all of the districts we work with have been coached and are now using our platform to assist students with their college and career choices. Additionally, we're excited to have introduced our newest companion app, the GreenLight Credentials Wallet, which makes student advising even simpler!
Barbara Stanley - NCTC Red River Promise Director
“GreenLight is a dynamic partner and service for our local ISDs, assisting with all components at all levels – from district to student. The team works closely with our K12 partners to implement the lockers, and are readily accessible for any questions or needs that arise. GreenLight has also been a great way for the receipt of transcripts and Texas College Bridge certificates at NCTC. We are able to download and process these documents much faster than if the documents were mailed to campus. Since 2019, we have received over 400 documents, mostly transcripts, sent through the system. This resource provides the ability to streamline processes and empower students through their educational journey and supports the initiatives of Red River Promise in fostering a stronger college-going culture.”
Dr. G. Brent Wallace, Chancellor, North Central Texas College
“The ability for a community to inspire and develop talent is the cornerstone of a healthy regional economy. Community colleges play a central role in developing Texas talent, and we are energized to be learning with other regional initiatives as part of this grant as well as along with many other Texas talent regions.”
Carrie Whittington - Callisburg ISD Counselor
"GreenLight Locker is an amazing resource for our students. This year I have seen our underclassmen take ownership of transcript monitoring, while our senior class really benefited from having access to their transcripts and a place to store important documents for college applications and scholarships. As the Academic Advisor, I appreciate the lesson the students are learning about being self-sufficient. I am so excited to start year two with Greenlight, and I am very thankful for the work they have put into the platform."
John Erwin - Era ISD Counselor
"At Era last year, we just touched the surface of how Greenlight can benefit our students and school. So far, the biggest advantage is that the students have ready access to their transcripts and can send them to colleges themselves."
Class of 2023, Student Graduate, Gainesville High School
“I’m going to NCTC for Cosmetology. My goal is to have my own small business in the future. Red River Promise has helped in a way I can’t explain. I wasn’t sure if I would actually go, but with y’alls help and support, I changed my mind and decided to go. The program is really helpful to people like me because I didn’t know a thing or how to even start for college. The people working on this program helped me step by step, and I’m really thankful!”
