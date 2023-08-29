Retain and Attract Canadian School Bus Drivers with Push Button 4G Communications: The Real Costs and Benefits

CMVTC 4G/LTE IVMS In Action CMVTC Main LOGO CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement Technologies & Program

Retain and Attract Canadian School Bus Drivers with Push Button 4G Communications. The Real Costs & Benefits of Real Time IVMS for Canadian School Buses.

SANFORD, MB, CANADA, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Costs & Benefits of an IVMS (Intelligent Vehicle Management System) for Canadian School Bus Video, Audio & GPS Tracking Technologies.CMVTC is a Canadian company that continuously creates innovative solutions for school bus video, tracking and communications technologies to increase Students’ Safety and improve the Bus Driver experience on Canadian School Buses.Watch School Bus Cameras, Listen to School Bus Microphones and GPS Track School Buses… All in Real Time (LIVE)! Improve the overall Bus Drivers Experience and Increase Student Safety on Canadian School Buses.Retain School Bus Drivers and Attract New School Bus Drivers by Removing Traffic Cop and Referee/Peace Keeper Tasks from the School Bus Driving Experience!Bus Driver Story: Student argument breaks out while on route. Bus Driver presses the Event/Alarm button, a SMS is sent to Administration, Administration IVMS Connects to the School Buses Cameras & Microphones, and speaks over the Bus Speakers to calm the issue. The students on the bus calm down and the route can be completed. The Bus Driver just had to press a button and the students do not feel obligated to hold the bus driver at fault for the on-bus discipline. Now ask any School Bus Driver if they would use this to help them drive safer… the answer is Yes Please!What to expect from a good Canadian IVMS School Bus Remote Management System:• Real Time View Dual Stream Video from All Cameras on All 4G buses... At the Same Time.• Real Time Audio from All Microphones on All 4G buses... At the Same Time.• Real Time Military Grade GPS Vehicle Tracking Accurate to 1 Meter... Simultaneously On All 4G Buses. The Active Google Maps API Key Should be Provided at No Charge.• Program the Customizable Geo Fence with Alarms or Events for Each Bus.• Set up to 8 Sensors for Alarm or Event Action.• Add up to 256 Users under Admin Account for Special Access.• Provide Parents with Real Time GPS Tracking of their Child(s) School Bus. Web Based Platform, IOS App and Android App Should be Provided at No Charge.• Set Speed, G-Force Impact/Acceleration/Deceleration, Event Buttons (Emergency) Alarms for Remote Action.• Set Alarms to send email and/or SMS to Administration. E.G. Bus Driver presses Event Button and Administration is Immediately Notified and can Take Action.• Easily Find Video on Alarm or Event, or high speed search.• Administrator can Speak to the entire Bus over the Buses Speakers... In Real Time while Viewing the Video and Listening to the Microphones. Basically, have a 2-way conversation with the entire bus.• Automatically Transmit Video, Audio GPS and Telemetry on Alarm or Event.• Yes, this can be used for CrossSafe Stop Arm Camera Automatic Fly-Bus Violation License Plate Capture, Secured Data Transmission and Processing Program.• Engage 256-bit AES Military Grade Encryption on Both Recorded and Transmitted Video and Data.• View Previous Bus Tracking with Stop, Idle, Parked, Speed, and many other Driving Events.• Download Previously Recorded Data on Demand Directly from the Bus to your own Computer.• Download all Systems and Event Logs.• Program the Fleets DVRs and Perform Firmware Upgrades Remotely in Real Time as a Single Bus or in Bulk (all or selected buses automatically).• Perform full remote inspections and maintenance scheduling of the School Bus Video Systems.• Complete ADAS & DSM AI Driver Assistance Programming with full reporting and Alarms/Event on AI enabled DVRs.• Use a 2K Wide Screen Monitor for a Superior Viewing Experience• Web Based Interface Provides Combability with all OS Platforms.• 4G/LTE Booster Antenna option for 25%-45% More Wireless Signal Power.• Combine with our CrossSafe License Plate Capture Technologies and Program for a Fluid Process to Manage your Fly-By Violations. Automatically Capture Plate Information and Securely Transmit all Violation Data to Your Own Server (or have the Violations Processed here in Canada), with a 95% Automatic Capture Rate.• Provide Wireless WIFI Internet to the Students On-Board the School Bus.The Real Costs of 4G/LTE IVMS on a Canadian Video 4G/LTE System:► 4G/LTE Real Time Secured and Programmable Modem/WIFI Router; $425.00.► Wireless IOT or NM1 SIM with 5GB per month Data Account from Bell or Rogers; SIM $35 (or free), Data Account $28-$35 per Month. Or source from a local wireless provider.► IVMS Annual Subscription, Complete Secure Account Setup and Ongoing Device Connectivity Monitoring; $175.00 per year (Education, Fleet or Volume Discounted).► IVMS Client Software, IOS & Android Apps, Training, Product Orientation, Google Map API Key, and Upgrades; No Charge.If these 4G Wireless features are missing, or the costs are higher... this is not CMVTC Equipment or Programs. Do some homework and take advantage of over 18 years of live Canadian experience providing Canadian School Buses with proven video and communications technologies.CMVTC MJG Technologies is a 100% Canadian Company with over 18 Years Experience in Developing and Perfecting School Bus Video and Communications Technologies. ...and ALL Data Stays on Secured Canadian Servers.About CMVTC;Developed the world’s first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and Cabling System in 2010. Improved and enhanced video, recorder, secured data transmission, special school bus video features and functions while enhancing the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program for over 18 years. Find more at https://cmvtc.ca Contact:Maurice J Gregoire; 1 855 926-7233, m.gregoire@cmvtc.ca

