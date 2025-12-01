MJG Technologies Wins Top School Bus Safety Solutions in Canada 2026 Award

MJG Technologies CMVTC School Bus Safety Award 2026 CMVTC Logo

After receiving several nominations for School Bus Safety Solutions Excellence in Canada, MJG Technologies has won the 2026 Award with exceptional value.

Our dedication to school bus safety enables us to provide fast and accurate products and support across Canada.” — Maurice J Gregoire

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJG Technologies CMVTC is at the forefront of developing innovative School Bus Safety Products and Programs for Canadian School Transportation department, consortiums and School Bus dealers across the country.MJG’s solutions are engineered to withstand Canada’s extreme climate and road conditions with systems that start recording within 50 seconds from bus power up, even at -40ºC. MJG Technologies is a 100% Canadian company with firsthand decades-long experience in meeting these extremely demanding requirements.Winning this award presented to us by Education Technology Insights Canada *, along with MJG’s expanding market share in Canada, is a testament to MJG’s commitment to long term, high value relationships with its customer. MJG’s persistent drive to engineer and provide made for Canada school bus safety devices and programs offer customers a unique opportunity to rely on consistently dependable and accurate technologies to best protect their students in transit.With the upcoming Transport Canada requirement for Perimeter Visibility on all School Buses starting November 2027, MJG’s CrossSafe 360 , an AI powered perimeter visibility system with Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), alarms, autocalibration and interactive program is leading the charge. As a member of the Transport Canada Advisory Council and a Technical Advisor on the CSA D250 Standards Committee, MJG continues to play a key role in shaping Canada School Bus regulatory protocols.MJG proven CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement technologies and program for reducing illegal stopped bus fly-bys. By capturing evidence, holding violating drivers accountable, and using infraction fine recovery to offset program costs, MJG has demonstrated how technology and functional program management can meaningfully reduce risk to students. Over the last two decades, MJG has designed, prototyped, tested, manufactured, and deployed school bus safety technologies made specifically for Canada. Through advanced engineering, high-functioning programs, and fast shipping, MJG has become Canada’s largest privately owned mobile video technology company.MJG is also the Exclusive Distributor of the 2-Metre (6 ft) Extended Stop Arm (ESA) in Canada. This safety device expands the protective stop zone by positioning an LED-illuminated stop sign directly into the line of sight of approaching drivers, significantly increasing visibility and enhancing student safety. Optional arm illumination and Halo-Guard Stop Sign perimeter lighting further reinforce the system’s “Obviously Functional” safety performance.MJG’s new warehouse and engineering lab continue to support the development of next-generation school bus safety technologies, including a pedestrian-focused BSM stand-alone programmable reverse camera and an advanced CrossSafe 360 Hybrid solution. MJG can currently prep, program, and ship over 2,500 units per month, with scalable capacity up to 5,000 units per month. Orders typically ship the next day, and MJG’s 5-year no-quibble warranty ensures uninterrupted customer operations. With an impressive 0.05% warranty claim rate, even the rare replacements are normally shipped within 24 hours.MJG’s highly trained staff, flexible production schedules, and aggressive use of project management technologies, combined with an interactive Help Desk and responsive Support Ticket portal to always ensure effective customer service and technical support.Key Innovations Over the Years• 2004: CrossSafe Stop Arm License Plate Capture Camera• 2007: Windshield-Mounted Camera• 2009: Double-Insulated Aviation Camera Cabling with video/audio and power• 2010: CrossSafe patents• 2013: HD Solid-State Low-Temperature Mobile DVR with programmable firmware• 2015: CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement Violator-Sponsored Infraction Management Program• 2017: IVMS Real-Time Remote Live View/Track/Download with 256-bit AES encryption• 2017: High-Speed IVMS Mirrored Servers for secure 4G/LTE/5G communications• 2021: New CrossSafe License Plate Capture Camera with 97% evidence-quality capture rate at speeds up to 100 km/h• 2022: CrossSafe 360 Perimeter Visibility Surround View with Alarmed Blind Spot Management (BSM), programmable firmware, user-defined settings, driver/bus-activated views, and integrated reverse camera• 2025: Full 1080p low-temperature devices suitable for use in Canada at –40ºC, including on washboard winter roads• 2026: CrossSafe 360 deployment, AI, BSM, stand-alone backup system, complete 1080p HD DVR and Cameras solution designed specifically for Canadian operating conditions.Most MJG innovations originate directly from client requests, suggestions, and “what if” conversations. Clients speak, MJG Technologies listens, then develops, and supplies.Chris, MJG's 3D CAD engineer, Maria, MJG's VP International CrossSafe 360 Sales, and Maurice MJG's President, are all Directors in Slowpaw Acres Pet Retirement charity. Not Abandoned, Just Retired in Style.*Education Technology Insights is a leading print and digital magazine highlighting the innovations transforming learning environments and educational institutions. Through expert perspectives and industry voices, Education Technology Insights guides educators and leaders as they navigate the evolving EdTech landscape.

