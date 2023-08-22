FDLE agent honored with Life Saving Medal

For Immediate Release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Special Agent Frank Gorski was honored in Tallahassee yesterday with the department’s Life Saving Medal for his heroic, selfless actions that saved a citizen’s life.



On March 11, 2022, while on his day off, Special Agent Gorski stopped to help a woman in distress standing on an overpass bridge. He approached the woman and talked to a 911 dispatcher to apprise them of the situation. After earning her trust, Gorski convinced her to walk off the bridge to safety. When deputies arrived, Gorski kept the woman calm and assisted deputies with taking the woman into protective custody. Special Agent Gorski’s heroic actions saved the life of a woman in need of mental health services.



FDLE Deputy Commissioner Shane Pollard presented the medal to Gorski at the FDLE Annual Awards Ceremony. “Special Agent Gorski’s genuine concern for the wellbeing of this citizen helped form the bond of trust to get her to safety,” said Pollard. “His training and quick actions saved this woman’s life.”



Each year FDLE recognizes members who rendered assistance to a person whose life is in immediate jeopardy, and with such actions, save that person’s life. The medal is part of the FDLE Commendation Medal Program which was established in 2007 to recognize members for acts of heroism, bravery and exemplary accomplishment. The Life Saving Medal is presented to any member of the department who, through his or her actions in the course of duty, renders assistance to a person whose life is in immediate jeopardy and with such actions, saves that person’s life.



Gorski joined FDLE in 2018 and serves in FDLE’s Tallahassee Regional Operations Center.



