Staff Reporting 2023-2024 NDE Office Hours

Assistance for Staff Reporting 23-24 is available through several upcoming NDE office hours. At each session, various NDE staff will be available to answer any questions you have while completing your collection. There will be no formal presentation.

(A pre-recorded session and presentation were made August 9th at our monthly data webinar. That information can be found here or here.)

Please bring any questions to this zoom link on any of these days/times:
Thursday, August 31: 10am-11am CST
Friday, September 8: 9am-10am CST
Tuesday, September 12: 2pm-3pm CST

As always, questions can also be submitted to ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org for immediate response.

Additional Staff Reporting resources include:
Staff Reporting resources website: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/
August 9th Data Webinar presentation recording and PDF: https://nedataconference.com/
Workday website: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/

