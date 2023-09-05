Dymax 9771 Conformal Coating Receives MIL-I-46058C Certification for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies

A satellite in space. Dymax 9771 conformal coating can be used to assemble critical printed circuit boards in spacecraft.

Dymax 9771 conformal coating is designed for satellite, spacecraft, and critical PCB assembly applications.

Added to the Defense Logistics Agency Qualified Products List (QPL)

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Torrington, Connecticut – September 5, 2023... Dymax, a leading manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, is pleased to announce that their ground-breaking conformal coating, 9771, has completed the rigorous qualification testing for Military Specification MIL-I-46058C. This UL94V0 and UL746E recognized dual-cure coating has also been approved to the IPC-CC-830B standard and fully complies with RoHS2 Directives 2015/863/EU.

The MIL-I-46058C standard establishes conformal coating compliance requirements and evaluates them to an extensive list of properties, including curing time and temperature, material thickness, moisture resistance, fungus resistance, insulation resistance, flexibility, hydrolytic stability, and flame resistance. 9771 is now listed in the DOD QPL (Qualified Products Listing) database so military manufacturers know it is approved.

Along with this important recognition, 9771 coating passes NASA Low Outgassing ASTM E595 specification for cleaner PCBs during extreme conditions and meets low-ionic content compliance with Mil-Std 883 Method 5011. Additionally, 9771 is NASA MAPTIS listed and assigned material number 09841, so suppliers searching for low-outgassing coatings can easily find it in the database.

Dymax 9771 conformal coating is 100% solids with a blue fluorescing tracer. This high-performance, dual-cure reworkable conformal coating cures with UV/Visible light and moisture in shadow areas.

About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical device, and consumer and automotive electronics.

Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-482-1010
email us here

You just read:

Dymax 9771 Conformal Coating Receives MIL-I-46058C Certification for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-482-1010
Company/Organization
Dymax
318 Industrial Ln
Torrington, Connecticut, 06790
United States
+1 860-482-1010
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

Dymax

More From This Author
Dymax 9771 Conformal Coating Receives MIL-I-46058C Certification for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies
Dymax to Showcase Light-Cure Solutions for Electric Vehicles at The Battery Show 2023
First Medical Product in New Hybrid Light-Curable Adhesive Platform from Dymax
View All Stories From This Author