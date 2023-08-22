Louisiana DCFS Launches Child Support Estimator

Newsroom Louisiana Parents Equipped with Powerful Tool for Understanding Child Support

Baton Rouge, LA – Today, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched its Child Support Estimator, an online tool designed to provide parents with insights into potential child support obligations. This innovative tool aims to promote financial awareness for parents while highlighting the importance of professional legal guidance and examination of the Louisiana Child Support Guidelines.

“The estimator gives parents a powerful tool to develop and manage their family’s financial security. It underscores our department’s commitment to nurturing co-parenting, facilitating growth via education, and cultivating families’ financial security,” said Terri Porche Ricks, DCFS Secretary. “This new online feature showcases the dedication of our team, as it supports growth, resilience, and a brighter future for Louisiana’s children and families.”

Accessible through a user-friendly online platform, the Child Support Estimator allows parents to enter relevant financial details, resulting in the calculation of an estimated child support amount. The estimator tool was designed to provide helpful information but does not replace the need for expert legal advice.

“Envisioning and creating the Child Support Estimator was driven by our commitment to empowerment. We recognized the need for parents and guardians to have a tangible way to comprehend and engage with the child support program,” said Konitra Jack, DCFS Child Support Director. “This tool isn't just about numbers; it's about offering clarity and understanding, so families can make well-informed decisions that shape their futures positively. Through this estimator, we strive to bridge the gap between uncertainty and confidence, ensuring a stronger foundation for both parents and the children they support.”

Parents can explore the Child Support Estimator at dcfs.la/csest. The introduction of the estimator highlights the DCFS’s dedication to provide families with helpful resources for making smart and legal decisions.

For more information about child support services, please visit dcfs.la/cse.

About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development, Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.