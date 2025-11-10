DCFS celebrates 650 adoptions with event at the Governor’s Mansion

Newsroom More sibling groups, teens adopted in 2025

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services hosted their 27th annual Adoption Celebration at the Governor’s Mansion Saturday, honoring the 508 families who adopted 650 children and youth from foster care during the past year.

"Louisiana families said yes 508 times this year, creating forever homes for 650 children including 311 siblings who now get to grow up together,” said DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris. “Every adoption tells a story of courage from a child who held onto hope and a family who chose to say yes. I am grateful for every person who helps make that yes possible.”

Adoption Highlights

Among the state’s 650 adoptions from foster care this year were 50 teens aged 13 to 17, up from 36 teens adopted last year. Joining them were three adoptions from the Extended Foster Care program, which serves young adults aged 18 to 21.

A total of 311 siblings were adopted together by 191 families, an increase of 8% over last year’s sibling group adoptions.

Adoption Awards

This year’s Adoption Award winners, announced during Saturday’s celebration, included the Forever Family Award, Forever Partner Award, Forever Champion Award, and the Lifetime of Family Award. All award winners are listed below.

Forever Family Award: Tiefernie and Neal Citizen, Lafayette Region

Presented to an adoptive family whose love, commitment, and resilience embody the true spirit of adoption—creating a forever home for a child in Louisiana’s foster care system. Tiefernie and Neal Citizen became certified foster caregivers in 2002. Since that time, they have fostered nearly 20 children, adopted 10 and raised their niece since she was four years old. The Citizens have never shied away from fostering children with behavioral or intellectual disabilities, often leading the charge to find necessary services for the children in their community. They stay in touch with children they have fostered who were reunified, serving as a support system for those families.

Forever Partner Award: Jason and Dr. Ashley Carey-Betts, Orleans Region

Presented to a community partner whose collaboration and compassion helped open doors to permanency for Louisiana’s children and families. Dr. Ashley Carey-Betts and her husband, Jason, are not only certified foster caregivers and adoptive parents, but they also run a support group for other foster caregivers in the Orleans Region. The group provides a place for caregivers to meet, hear from professional speakers who offer continuing education credit hours, and share a meal. The Betts work to build connections between DCFS staff and foster caregivers, while providing support to each new caregiver that comes into the group. Be it showing up for a court hearing or helping to identify local resources, they ensure that caregivers feel seen, heard and cared for.

Forever Champion Award: Lindsey Gleason, Lafayette Region

Presented to a child welfare professional whose unwavering dedication and advocacy helped make forever families possible for children in foster care. Lindsey Gleason brings to her work a natural ability to connect with the children and families she serves. She takes the time to get to truly know each child and is willing to assume complex cases. Lindsey has a belief that every child deserves love, safety, belonging, and a forever home. Families have described her as very dependable and someone who does everything in her power to make the adoption process go smoothly. She often continues to check in on families and offers support after the adoption has been finalized.

Lifetime of Family Award: Shannon Catanzaro

Presented in recognition of visionary leadership, enduring service, and a legacy that will forever shape the future of adoption for Louisiana’s children and families. Shannon Catanzaro has dedicated 11 years of service to adoption work with DCFS. Under her leadership, the state has seen more than 7,000 adoptions finalized. Shannon has been instrumental in bringing adoption awareness and adoption-specific programs to the state, including Wendy’s Wonderful Kids and the first program in DCFS to focus on adult adoptions for those in Extended Foster Care. She has worked tirelessly to ensure treatment providers have access to specialized adoption training and has been working with a national center to develop more post-adoption resources in the state. Shannon’s passion for her work and determined efforts on behalf of our adoptive families have transformed lives for generations to come.

Beyond this year's celebration, Secretary Harris issues a call for those children waiting to be adopted.

“More than 300 children are still waiting for their forever family,” Secretary Harris said. “Our children can’t wait, and in Louisiana, family isn’t just what we value, it’s who we are. Who will say yes next?"

For more information about adoption from DCFS, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/adopt.