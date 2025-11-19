Update on DCFS Child Safety Response Center

Baton Rouge, La. — “I want to be transparent about the steps we are taking to strengthen the operations of our Child Safety Response Center,” said DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris. “This Center is where urgent and life-threatening reports come in, and both phone calls and online reports must be handled quickly. Our children cannot wait, and neither can the people trying to protect them.”

“Our job is to protect children. That requires urgency, accountability, and a call center that is responsive and reliable.”

DCFS has not directed staff to prioritize one reporting method over another. Instead, we have set a clear expectation that the Center must actively manage both by moving staff between call-taking and online reports based on real-time needs to prevent delays.

At this time, there is no backlog of online reports and no wait time to speak with an agent.

These efforts are part of DCFS' broader plan to modernize and stabilize child safety operations, which includes adding a second shift, improving management oversight, and increasing frontline staffing.

Staff working overtime to make sure this critical child safety work is completed receive compensatory time, a standard and lawful state practice.

“I want to publicly thank the many hotline professionals who continue to take calls, process reports, and support their colleagues,” said Harris. “Their commitment reflects the mission of this department.”