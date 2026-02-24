Gov. Landry Announces Louisiana as One of the First States to Take Action to Strengthen Foster Care and Protect Foster Benefits

The following release was originally issued by the Office of the Governor on February 24, 2026.

BATON ROUGE, LA —Today, Governor Jeff Landry, alongside Alex J. Adams, Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and Rebecca Harris, Secretary of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), announced two major actions to improve outcomes for children and youth in foster care: the signing of a Proclamation, “A Home for Every Child,” and an Executive Order to protect foster youth’s earned Social Security survivor benefits.

Click HERE to watch a video message from Gov. Landry and Assistant Sec. Adams

“Louisiana is proud to be one of the first states to join President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s Foster Care initiative. Our actions today focus on two priorities: ensuring children have safe, stable homes and protecting financial benefits that rightfully belong to them,” said Governor Landry. “From day one, my administration has made protecting the most vulnerable a top priority. Joining this initiative ensures that every child in Louisiana has the opportunity to grow up in a safe environment.”

“The Trump Administration commends Governor Landry’s bold leadership in prioritizing and protecting foster youth. By joining 'A Home for Every Child' and taking swift action to preserve the earned survivor benefits that rightfully belong to foster youth, Louisiana is ensuring children have both safe homes and the resources they need to succeed,” said Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families, Alex J. Adams. “We are grateful for our partnership with Louisiana and know both actions taken today will deliver real results for children and families throughout the state.”

“Children do not experience time the way systems do. Every day in foster care matters. ‘A Home for Every Child’ calls us to ensure there is a home ready for every child that must enter foster care, to eliminate the bureaucracy that stands between children and families, and to use clear, measurable data to track our progress. Louisiana will act with urgency so that no child waits for safety, stability, or permanency. I am deeply committed to advancing this work for the children of our state,” said Secretary of DCFS Rebecca Harris.

