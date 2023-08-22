Submit Release
Why Selecting the Right Legal Counsel is Essential to Your Business

Join our Legal Strategies for Women Leaders session features attorney Deanna Swisher on “Why Selecting the Right Legal Counsel is Essential to Your Business”.

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where every business is unique and legal requirements constantly change, it is crucial to have an attorney in your corner that understands your industry and your business’s legal needs. But how do you select the right attorney to counsel you through the ups and downs and support your growing business?

Join us for our next Legal Strategies for Women Leaders session featuring business attorney Deanna Swisher discussing “Why Selecting the Right Legal Counsel is Essential to Your Business”.

- When: Wednesday, August 30 from 9:00 - 9:30 am
- Registration: https://bit.ly/2023WomenLeaders

Deanna will discuss the need to select legal counsel that is right for your business needs including:

- Contract drafting, review and management
- Finding industry-specific expertise, when critical to compliance
- Risk management guidance

