BioMojo Presents TRIAGE Project at MHSRS
Trauma Resiliency Immersive Adaptive Gaming Environment allows medical providers to engage in realistic training exercises using dynamic, immersive scenarios.
TRIAGE helps to build resilience by enabling users to practice skills under increasingly complex, non-linear scenarios, driven by artificial intelligence.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary, NC-based BioMojo, LLC – which creates integrated extended reality (XR) solutions to improve operator performance, decision-making, knowledge management, resilience, and mission-critical task execution – presented its Trauma Resiliency Immersive Adaptive Gaming Environment (TRIAGE) project at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) last week.
The Department of Defense’s foremost scientific meeting on medical research, MHSRS provides a collaborative setting for presenting new scientific knowledge that focuses specifically on the medical needs of the warfighter. The annual educational symposium, held August 14-17 in Kissimmee, FL, attracted more than 3,500 military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry representatives focused on research and related health care initiatives.
"The DoD-funded TRIAGE project enables medical care providers to engage in realistic training exercises using controllable, dynamic, and immersive scenarios,” explains BioMojo Chief Design Officer Jerry Heneghan. “Using holographic mixed reality (MR) patients, the system helps to build resilience by enabling users to practice skills under increasingly complex, non-linear scenarios, driven by artificial intelligence.”
Heneghan continues, “TRIAGE’s overarching goal is to provide an innovative, modular, data-driven, and open standards medical-skills training and resiliency enhancement system to improve the performance, adaptability, and agility of military medical care providers.”
TRIAGE scenarios include multiple simulated polytrauma patients, each running a discrete underlying physiology engine and incorporating the leading causes of battlefield mortality. These were overlaid and dynamically positioned to fit in traditional simulation training environments, such as those found at Army Medical Simulation Training Complexes.
“The TRIAGE training system enables providers to build confidence while enhancing skills and decision-making in an environment that dynamically manipulates stressful conditions in order to increase their resilience,” notes Heneghan.
Additional TRIAGE features shown at MHSRS included mixed reality, spatial computing, physiology engine performance, natural language processing (NLP), and user performance tracking incorporating cognitive load and physiology stress measurements using a combination of electroencephalogram (EEG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and accelerometry data.
About BioMojo
Based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, BioMojo creates integrated software and hardware solutions to improve human performance, decision-making, knowledge management, resilience, and mission critical task execution. BioMojo integrates rapid prototyping, digital-physical design, human factors, XR simulation, computational biology, synthetic human anatomy, wearable sensors, and AI to produce solutions that increase the speed, safety, and efficiency of human operators working as individuals or teams in high-consequence environments.
For more information about BioMojo, visit www.biomojo.com
