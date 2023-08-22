ArtistVerified joins Decentralized Identity Federation

ArtistVerified Logo

ArtistVerified joins the Decentralized Identity Federation to drive interoperability between music artist and fan digital identities which bridge web2 and web3.

Joining DIF ensures that the blockchain based identity anchor path we are forging for music artists and fans is connected to wider identity initiatives and infrastructures.” — ArtistVerified

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based music tech/platform startup ArtistVerified has today signed on as a contributor to the Decentralized Identity Federation (DIF).

Authoritative and interoperable digital identity services for music underpin trust and authenticity in the transition between web2 and web3 communities.

How music artists and music fans can be identified and located without centralized systems of identifiers is of critical importance to link established web2 relationships as web3 organizations and services evolve. Being able to verify the claims and credentials of identities is key to establishing, building and reinforcing trust in decentralized systems such as web3.

ArtistVerified is currently completing their initial product build for a late-2023 release and are closing a seed funding round to support market launch of their MVP.

Link to ArtistVerified: https://artistverified.com

John Gaenzler

ArtistVerified

+1 917-692-6455

email us here: info@artistverified.com

ArtistVerified. Connecting artists and fans for good. Because it’s time.

Better for Artists. Better for Fans. It's Time...