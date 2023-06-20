ArtistVerified Outlines How Owning Digital Identity Can Re-establish Authentic Connection Between Music Artists and Fans

ArtistVerified Logo

NYC-based startup ArtistVerified just released two Medium articles summarizing the issues that music artists and fans face regarding their digital identity.

The way music artists and their fans currently engage is truly dysfunctional and has been since the advent of social media. Establishing and owning digital identity is the only path forward” — John Gaenzler

New York-based music tech/data startup ArtistVerified has just released two articles which summarize the contemporary issues that music artists and music fans face regarding their digital identities, and why ownership and control are critical to facilitate authentic engagement across web2 and web3.

The first piece entitled "Do you really know who your fans are?" explores the dilemma that music artists face having to engage their fans on numerous third-party platforms where the artists don't own or control the fan data critical to their careers.

The second part entitled "Digital identity for music artists: Who are you and where can you be found?" addresses the fact that music artists have no consistent and scalable way of authenticating their identity across the hundreds of platforms on which they present and leverage their brand and IP.

ArtistVerified is currently completing their initial product build for a late-2023 release and is in the midst of a seed funding raise.

Link to ArtistVerified on Medium: https://artistverified.medium.com

About ArtistVerified, Inc.

Founded in 2022, ArtistVerified is deconstructing the dysfunctional way music artists and fans are currently forced to engage and rebuilding a platform which facilitates engagement founded on principles of digital identity and data ownership for both artists and fans. ArtistVerified was co-founded by music industry veteran John Gaenzler and veteran tech product designer and builder Baden Hughes. The company is based in New York, US and Brisbane, AU, and has a global footprint of staff and advisors.

ArtistVerified website: https://artistverified.com

ArtistVerified. Connecting artists and fans for good. Because it’s time.