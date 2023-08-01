ArtistVerified Reveals Why Music Artists Struggle to Capitalize on Their Superfans

ArtistVerified Logo

ArtistVerified details The Superfan Dilemma for music artists & fans struggling to connect in a new Medium piece released today.

Every industry blogger and analyst will agree that converting fans from passive to active and active to Superfan is tantamount to the future growth of the music industry.” — ArtistVerified

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based music tech/platform startup ArtistVerified has just released a new Medium article entitled "The Superfan Dilemma" which summarizes and details the Superfan concept and why it's such a buzzword in the music tech and fan engagement verticals of the music industry. The piece outlines the causes of why music artists struggle to activate and engage their superfans and why social media and ticketing companies are a big contributor to the problem.

ArtistVerified is currently completing their initial product build for a late-2023 release and is in the midst of a seed funding raise.

Link to ArtistVerified on Medium: https://artistverified.medium.com

ArtistVerified. Connecting artists and fans for good. Because it’s time.