ArtistVerified Reveals Why Music Artists Struggle to Capitalize on Their Superfans
ArtistVerified details The Superfan Dilemma for music artists & fans struggling to connect in a new Medium piece released today.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based music tech/platform startup ArtistVerified has just released a new Medium article entitled "The Superfan Dilemma" which summarizes and details the Superfan concept and why it's such a buzzword in the music tech and fan engagement verticals of the music industry. The piece outlines the causes of why music artists struggle to activate and engage their superfans and why social media and ticketing companies are a big contributor to the problem.
ArtistVerified is currently completing their initial product build for a late-2023 release and is in the midst of a seed funding raise.
