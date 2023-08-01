Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,606 in the last 365 days.

ArtistVerified Reveals Why Music Artists Struggle to Capitalize on Their Superfans

ArtistVerified Logo

ArtistVerified Logo

ArtistVerified details The Superfan Dilemma for music artists & fans struggling to connect in a new Medium piece released today.

Every industry blogger and analyst will agree that converting fans from passive to active and active to Superfan is tantamount to the future growth of the music industry.”
— ArtistVerified

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based music tech/platform startup ArtistVerified has just released a new Medium article entitled "The Superfan Dilemma" which summarizes and details the Superfan concept and why it's such a buzzword in the music tech and fan engagement verticals of the music industry. The piece outlines the causes of why music artists struggle to activate and engage their superfans and why social media and ticketing companies are a big contributor to the problem.

ArtistVerified is currently completing their initial product build for a late-2023 release and is in the midst of a seed funding raise.

Link to ArtistVerified on Medium: https://artistverified.medium.com

John Gaenzler
ArtistVerified
+1 917-692-6455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

ArtistVerified. Connecting artists and fans for good. Because it’s time.

You just read:

ArtistVerified Reveals Why Music Artists Struggle to Capitalize on Their Superfans

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more