Mississippi Lottery Corporation Issues RFP for Line of Credit

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for a line of credit with a submission deadline of Sept. 8, 2023.

RFP No. 10 focuses on identifying a qualified, full-service Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation institution to provide a line of credit for the corporation in case of an emergency, such as a natural disaster. The award for the successful bidder will be announced on or about Sept. 26, 2023.

Interested parties can visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/rfps-bids-personnel/procurement/rfps/ to review minimum qualifications and specifications required to submit a bid for consideration.

###