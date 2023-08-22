Little Sprouts 2023 Fall and Winter Sale
Franklin’s Children’s Consignment Event Combines Fashion and Philanthropy
We are thrilled to be back at The Factory at Franklin. Our goal is to give families access to affordable, high quality items for their children while supporting our community and the environment.”FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Sprouts Sale opens ticket sales for pop-up event, at The Factory at Franklin. With almost 600 families selling their high-quality, upscale, and boutique children's items, this is the largest upscale kids' consignment sale event in the entire southeast. There are expected to be close to 75,000 items for sale!
— Mindy Spradlin
Little Sprouts Sale offers parents the opportunity to find quality children's clothing, shoes, toys, books, baby gear, and more at 50-90% off retail prices from the brands they truly love. With the largest selection of upscale kids' items in the region, there is something for every family at Little Sprouts Sale.
Little Sprouts Sale is committed to giving back to the community. A portion of all proceeds from the sale will be donated to their partner charity, Franktown Open Hearts. This non-profit organization is dedicated to the success of Franklin's inner-city youth and provides mentoring, education and experiences that prepare underserved youth for the future. At the last event, Little Sprouts donated over $12,000 to Franktown. Little Sprouts Sale also donates tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise to other nonprofits, including the Wrap Around Closet, where foster families shop for free.
“We are thrilled to be back at The Factory at Franklin. Our goal is to give families access to affordable, high quality items for their children while supporting our community and the environment. Everyone wins — the seller, the buyer, the child, and the community. We can’t wait to see everyone there,” says Mindy Spradlin.
Tickets can be purchased here for the event
Little Sprouts is a semi-annual specialty consignment sale that accepts only the best upscale clothing brands, shoes, toys, baby gear, and more for boys and girls from newborn-size 16.
Anyone is welcome to consign and shop! Just look over the site for all the details.
In addition to children’s clothing, we also accept and sell upscale brands of shoes along with books, toys, electronics, baby items, and more that are in excellent condition.
At Little Sprouts, we’ve taken the hard work and frustration out of outfitting stylish kids on a budget and simplifying the selling process to a one-stop shop.
Founder- Mindy Spradlin
Mindy founded Little Sprouts in 2008. Like many moms, Mindy was looking for a way to have more time at home with her 4 kids while also contributing to her family financially. Her go-getter attitude and entrepreneurial nature made Little Sprouts the perfect match for her lifestyle and skill set. When she’s not working on Little Sprouts, Mindy is busy as a full time REALTOR with Benchmark Realty, running the family taxi service to and from school and extracurriculars, and spending time with family and friends.
A high-resolution photo of Mindy Spradlin can be found here.
