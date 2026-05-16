The ILA Welcomes Mariah Humbert, Personal Brand Expert, Expanding Its Team for High-Level Personal Brand Development

Mariah represents exactly the caliber of expert we believe ILA clients deserve to have on their team” — Brielle Cotterman

LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Leader Agency (ILA), the premier agency helping founders, executives, and industry experts build influential personal brands through strategic storytelling, publicity, and thought leadership, is proud to announce the addition of Mariah G. Humbert, New York based Etiquette Expert, to its growing team as a Personal Brand Expert.A nationally recognized etiquette expert, author, and trusted advisor, Humbert brings a distinct perspective to modern personal branding, rooted in executive presence, communication, confidence, and authentic connection. Known for redefining etiquette as a strategic advantage rather than a rigid rulebook, Humbert has built a highly respected brand helping individuals and organizations navigate high-stakes professional and social environments with polish, emotional intelligence, and confidence.“Mariah represents exactly the caliber of expert we believe ILA clients deserve to have on their team,” said Brielle Cotterman, Founder of The Influential Leader Agency. “Personal branding today is about far more than visibility. It is about trust, communication, presence, and the ability to create meaningful influence in every room you enter. Mariah’s savvy in growing her own brand and expertise in modern etiquette and executive presence is a powerful complement to the transformational work we do for leaders building brands that command attention and opportunity.”After departing the corporate fashion industry in 2021, Humbert built a thriving business dedicated to helping clients present themselves with greater clarity, confidence, and intentionality. Her work spans bespoke consulting, corporate training, and keynote speaking, serving clients across luxury retail, finance, real estate, hospitality, entertainment, technology, education, and beyond. Her expertise has been featured by major media outlets including Today, NBC News, Fox News, Forbes, Southern Living, The New York Post, Travel + Leisure, Brides, and Martha Stewart.As part of her role at ILA, Humbert will support personal brand development initiatives for agency clients, contributing strategic expertise in executive presence, communication refinement, personal positioning, and brand confidence, helping leaders strengthen how they are perceived both on and off stage.“Personal brand is often built in the smallest moments, how you communicate, how you connect, and how you make others feel,” said Mariah G. Humbert. “I’m thrilled to join a team so deeply committed to helping leaders step into their influence with clarity and authenticity. The opportunity to blend personal branding with presence, confidence, and modern etiquette feels like a natural and exciting alignment.”This strategic expansion reflects ILA’s continued investment in building a best-in-class team that equips clients not only to be seen, but to be remembered, respected, and sought after.About The Influential Leader AgencyThe Influential Leader Agency is a premier personal branding and publicity agency helping founders, executives, athletes, and industry experts transform expertise into influence. Through strategic storytelling, media visibility, speaking opportunities, and personal brand development, ILA helps clients build brands that create trust, authority, and lasting impact.

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