The World’s Top Saddle Seat Riders to Compete in 2026 World Cup in Shelbyville, Kentucky

This is more than a competition. It is a global gathering of the very best in our sport” — Barbe Smith

SHELBYVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Saddle Seat Association , in partnership with the International Saddle Seat Equitation Association, proudly announces the 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup, the premier international competition showcasing the highest level of saddle seat equitation.Set in Shelbyville, Kentucky, widely recognized as the Saddlebred Capital of the World, this prestigious event will bring together elite equitation riders from across the globe to compete in both three-gaited and five-gaited divisions. With a deep-rooted history in the American Saddlebred industry, Shelbyville provides a fitting and iconic backdrop for this international showcase of horsemanship and athletic excellence.The Saddle Seat World Cup is widely regarded as the pinnacle of equitation competition. Riders are challenged to perform on unfamiliar horses with minimal preparation time, testing not only their technical precision, but also their adaptability, composure, and true mastery of the discipline. Unlike other competitions, the focus is solely on the rider’s ability to demonstrate control, elegance, and effectiveness, creating a seamless partnership with the horse.Participating nations have previously included the United States, South Africa, Canada, Namibia, Germany, and Sweden, reflecting the global reach and influence of saddle seat equitation. Competitors will navigate demanding rail work and individual patterns such as figure eights, serpentines, and straight lines, all while maintaining the refined form and presence that defines the discipline.Saddle seat riding, a distinctive style within English riding, is designed to highlight the animated movement and elevated carriage of breeds such as American Saddlebreds, Morgans, Arabians, National Show Horses, Friesians, and Andalusians. The discipline represents the epitome of horsemanship, where subtle communication and rider skill elevate performance to an art form.Among the athletes representing Team USA are standout riders including Reese Tierney, Marley Elbert, Jacqueline Schatzberg, Lilly French, Abigail Van Kooten, Matalyn Burkart, Richie Dallen, Emerson Keely, Addison Johnson, Whitley Walls, Ava Dittmer, and Corinne Rogers. These riders will be guided by an accomplished team of coaches and managers, bringing together experience, strategy, and national pride on the world stage.Beyond competition, the 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup is a celebration of the international equestrian community. The event is expected to draw horse owners, breeders, families, and fans from around the world, with a global livestream expanding access to audiences far beyond the arena.The World Cup Competition is made possible through charitable contributions and strategic brand partnerships. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the United States Saddle Seat Association invites sponsors and donors to play a vital role in bringing this historic event to life. Contributions directly support essential elements including horse transportation, international team hospitality, competition equipment, and global broadcast production.Sponsorship opportunities range from community-level support to premier World Cup patron partnerships, offering brands meaningful visibility and connection with a highly engaged and passionate international audience.“This is more than a competition. It is a global gathering of the very best in our sport, set in a place that represents the heart of saddle seat tradition,” said Barbe Smith of the United States Saddle Seat Association. “We are honored to welcome the world to Shelbyville and to showcase the extraordinary talent, discipline, and sportsmanship that define this event.”The 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup will take place June 29 through July 2, 2026, in Shelbyville, Kentucky.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a charitable contribution, please contact the United States Saddle Seat Association.

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