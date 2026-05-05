Ruchi Pinniger will be honored with the Children’s Sleep Equity Award at Beyond Bedtime’s Dream Big Benefit

I am deeply honored to receive the Children’s Sleep Equity Award and proud to support a mission that equips children and caregivers with the tools they need for a healthier future” — Ruchi Pinniger

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruchi Pinniger, Founder and CEO of Watch Her Prosper , will be honored with the Children’s Sleep Equity Award at Beyond Bedtime ’s 25th Dream Big Benefit on May 5, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM ET at Tao Downtown in New York City. A former Wall Street hedge fund CFO turned international speaker and venture capital investor, Pinniger has spent nearly two decades helping women-led businesses build financial clarity, confidence, and long-term wealth.Through her firm, she has transformed the financial well-being of thousands of entrepreneurs by combining practical financial strategy with a holistic approach to prosperity and mindset.Beyond Bedtime’s Dream Big Benefit marks a milestone celebration of 25 years advancing children’s sleep equity nationwide. The organization focuses on ensuring that all children, especially those facing adversity, have access to the sleep support they need to thrive in learning, health, and overall well-being. The evening will bring together leaders across philanthropy, business, education, healthcare, and the arts to honor impact, raise critical funds, and invest in the future of children and families served by the organization.“What Beyond Bedtime provides is foundational to a child’s ability to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Pinniger. “I am deeply honored to receive the Children’s Sleep Equity Award and proud to support a mission that equips children and caregivers with the tools they need for a healthier future.” Attendees will experience an inspiring evening of connection and purpose while celebrating the organization’s legacy and vision for what lies ahead. Tickets and donations can be made at beyondbedtime.org/ruchi.

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