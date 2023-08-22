U.S. Highway 183 Scheduled to Close at I-90 Near Presho for Bridge Repair

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – Repair work is scheduled to resume on the previously damaged westbound Interstate 90 structure over U.S. Highway 183 (exit 226) at Presho. Repair work is necessary due to a bridge hit by an over-height vehicle late last fall. The repair project is being completed in three phases which include removal of the damaged sections of the bridge deck, replacement of the damaged girder, and installation of new concrete to repair the bridge deck. On Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, the segment of Highway 183 directly under I-90 will be closed to all traffic for approximately four weeks to remove and replace the damaged girder.

All on and off ramps at exit 226 will remain open. This work will require the underpass to be closed until approximately Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Once this girder repair work is completed, Highway 183 will be reopened.

Travel Impacts: During the scheduled closure, traffic will be detoured as follows: -Motorists wanting to head northbound on Highway 183 to travel westbound on I-90 will be required to take I-90 eastbound to exit 235 (Kennebec) and exit from I-90. Motorists will then reenter the westbound side of I-90 to once again travel west toward exit 226/Highway 183. -Motorists wanting to head southbound on Highway 183 to travel eastbound on Interstate 90 will be required to take exit 225 and then travel to exit 226/Highway 183 south.

Oversize/Over-height Loads: Oversize and over-height vehicles must contact the South Dakota Port of Entry for all permissible routes and for permits. Contact information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/contact-us.

Contractor: PCI ROADS of St. Michael, MN is the contractor on this $0.6 million bridge repair project. All phases of work are scheduled for completion on Oct. 27, 2023. Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/vivian-pcn-i6x3.

