Việt Nam-Korea trade promotion week slated for September in Hải Phòng

VIETNAM, August 22 -

HẢI PHÒNG — The Việt Nam-Korea trade promotion week will take place in the northern port city of Hải Phòng from September 1-10, toward celebrating the 31st anniversary of Việt Nam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.

The event aims to enhance the linkages between trade and investment promotion activities, contributing to popularising the culture, tourism, history and people of the two countries, raising their mutual understanding and tightening Việt Nam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership and ties between Hải Phòng and the RoK in particular.

Close to 100 booths will be open at the event, including 16 displaying Vietnamese and Korean products and 72 introducing Vietnamese and Korean cuisine, specialties and beverages. Playing areas and interactive zones for both children and adults, along with cultural activities, are also part of the week.

The RoK now invests in 105 projects worth about US$9.97 billion in Hải Phòng, leading in both volume and value of FDI projects in the city. Last year, these projects generated $14.5 billion in revenue, earned $13.5 billion from exports, contributed $3.57 trillion ($155.2 million) to the budget and generated jobs to 41,000 workers.

Most of the RoK’s projects in Hải Phòng are high-tech and effective. Additionally, Korean is chosen as one of the foreign languages to be taught in several schools in the city. — VNS