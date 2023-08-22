Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,182 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam-Korea trade promotion week slated for September in Hải Phòng

VIETNAM, August 22 -  

HẢI PHÒNG — The Việt Nam-Korea trade promotion week will take place in the northern port city of Hải Phòng from September 1-10, toward celebrating the 31st anniversary of Việt Nam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.

The event aims to enhance the linkages between trade and investment promotion activities, contributing to popularising the culture, tourism, history and people of the two countries, raising their mutual understanding and tightening Việt Nam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership and ties between Hải Phòng and the RoK in particular.

Close to 100 booths will be open at the event, including 16 displaying Vietnamese and Korean products and 72 introducing Vietnamese and Korean cuisine, specialties and beverages. Playing areas and interactive zones for both children and adults, along with cultural activities, are also part of the week. 

The RoK now invests in 105 projects worth about US$9.97 billion in Hải Phòng, leading in both volume and value of FDI projects in the city. Last year, these projects generated $14.5 billion in revenue, earned $13.5 billion from exports, contributed $3.57 trillion ($155.2 million) to the budget and generated jobs to 41,000 workers.

Most of the RoK’s projects in Hải Phòng are high-tech and effective. Additionally, Korean is chosen as one of the foreign languages to be taught in several schools in the city. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam-Korea trade promotion week slated for September in Hải Phòng

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more