Latina Vintner Takes Inspiration from Life Elements to Open Ulloa Cellars Tasting Room
The debut of Ulloa Cellars Tasting Room marks a milestone for the brand having sky-rocketed to success due to generous mentoring of the Paso Robles community.
I knew (Life Elements) was the business and marketing model I wanted to adopt for my brand.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Latina Vintner, Nancy Ulloa has leaned upon her mentors including Life Elements to Open Ulloa Cellars Tasting Room. Ulloa Cellars Tasting Room joins Paso Robles, California thriving wine scene as a curated space to share stories, wine-making insights, sample unique pours, and welcome curious patrons interested in meta-physical experiences paired with wine.
The debut of Ulloa Cellars Tasting Room marks a milestone for the deeply grateful four-year old brand that has sky-rocketed to success due to generous mentoring within the Paso Robles small business, farming and wine-making community.
Ulloa is clear in her tribute to Life Elements Founder, Martha Van Inwegen, stating, “I was able to see myself in Martha. Her personality, charisma, sassiness, and loving vibes felt like home. She took me under her wing and encouraged me to see my worth and utilize my resources to strengthen the foundation of my business. Her authenticity, rooted culture, and personality can be seen in her products and brand. I knew this was the business and marketing model I wanted to adopt for my brand.”
In keeping with this vibe, the Ulloa Tasting Room’s design is an unapologetic homage to the feminine divine, making it the perfect spot for “girls’ night out”, bachelorette parties, and chic social gatherings. With an airy aesthetic and a pink and gold palette, the interior décor exudes positive energy with hints of Ulloa’s Latin heritage. Adorned with meta-physical references and empowering positive affirmations, signage behind the wine bar simply states, “El Universo conspira mi favor” / “The Universe conspires in my favor”.
Ulloa Tasting Room is open Saturdays from 11 am to 5pm. A $22 tasting fee includes a preset menu of 4 wines with a fifth pour a surprise vintner-select. For an additional $11, the set includes a brief overview about the healing properties of crystals and how they relate to each wine. Guests may then take home the crystals as a gift from Ulloa Cellars. While no reservations are required, private parties with over five guests should make a reservation. Wellness products from Life Elements will be on hand for purchase including their popular Foot Soak Bundle...perfectly paired with Ulloa selections for a stellar “Sip & Soak” experience.
Life Elements is proud to be a part of Ulloa Cellars journey and thrilled to be a champion for Nancy’s dream, with Martha Van Inwegen enthusing, "I love mentoring, and I knew from the moment I met Nancy that she was special. I started Life Elements on my own and like many entrepreneurs, I sought out mentors to help... starting a business is HARD!. So as a business owner, I feel very compelled to help other entrepreneurs as much as I can.”
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
About Ulloa Cellars
“Manifesting Mystical Wines Into Existence”
Established in 2019, Ulloa Cellars crafts boutique artisan wines made with positive intention. Blending technique, science, and passion, each small batch is nurtured to create unique white wines with complex notes and flavors. Motivated by a desire to explore life without limitations, Ulloa Cellars is a labor of love for Latina vintner, Nancy Ulloa. Ulloa has made it her mission to empower women to pursue their dreams while making wine more accessible with tasting experiences that are approachable, educational, and inspiring. Ulloa taps into historical and meta-physical elements during the winemaking process to pair crystal healing with her wines. Ulloa Cellars is a minority and woman-owned business, with a tasting room located in Paso Robles, California. www.ulloacellars.com
