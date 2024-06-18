Life Elements Introduces NEW! Deep Sleep Gummies with Organic Broad Spectrum CBD + CBN + 5-HTP For Better Sleep
Life Elements is proud to introduce its NEW! Deep Sleep Gummies created to offer a better tasting gummy for better sleep.
“Better Gummy. Better Taste. Better Price. Better Sleep. Better Health! It doesn’t get better than that!””ATASCADERO, CA, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is proud to introduce its NEW! Deep Sleep Gummies created to offer a better tasting gummy for better sleep. Deep Sleep Gummies are a natural addition to Life Elements current bath, body, and skincare collection as all Life Elements products are hand-crafted with clean, sourced ingredients curated to promote health and wellness, relieve pain and reduce anxiety.
— Life Elements
Crafted with a unique blend of natural ingredients, these gummies are designed to help people unwind and drift into a deep, restorative slumber. Each gummy is infused with 15mg Organic, Broad Spectrum CBD, 5mg CBN, and 25mg 5-HTP (plant derived). Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabinol (CBN) are cannabinoids that offer sleep-supporting, therapeutic properties to relax and calm while taking the edge off physical discomfort in the promotion of a restful sleep experience. In addition, 5-HTP has been shown to help raise serotonin levels in the brain. Since serotonin can help regulate mood and behavior, 5-HTP may have a positive effect on sleep, mood, and anxiety.
Sleep Enhancing Qualities & More for Sweet Dreams:
• CBD:CBN ratio of 3:1 for effectiveness without grogginess
• Produced with organic ingredients and natural botanicals including Chamomile & Lavender
• Not coated in sugar to help reduce sugar content
• Pleasing lavender honey flavor and sweet floral scent
• No high fructose corn-syrup
• No Melatonin
Joining Life Elements award-winning collection of best-selling wellness products that are good for people and the planet, the Deep Sleep Gummies have a super clean formula that works as an affordable sleep aid supplement. For those struggling with occasional sleeplessness or those seeking to improve overall sleep quality, shop Life Elements Deep Sleep Gummies provide an effective solution for waking up refreshed and revitalized. By effectively reducing barriers to getting a good night’s sleep, Life Elements Deep Sleep Gummies make enjoying everyday life better.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
