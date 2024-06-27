Life Elements Debuts Its Very First Natural Deodorant Stick
After seven years in the making, Life Elements has released its very first Natural Deodorant stick with Castor Oil.
#Smellnaturalnotsynthetic”ATASCADERO, CA, US, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seven years in the making, Life Elements has released its very first Natural Deodorant stick with Castor Oil. Simple yet highly effective, this natural deodorant marries perfectly with Life Elements’ commitment to creating products with nature-based ingredients...good for people and the planet.
— - Life Elements
With ever growing attention to health-conscious body care, Life Elements is elevating the personal care market with a Natural Deodorant that has been safely formulated for high performance and all-day protection without irritating the skin. After nearly a decade of in-depth research, testing and feedback, Life Elements Natural Deodorant features balanced ingredients with the benefit of specific efficacious components.
Castor Oil (the hero ingredient!):
Castor oil is a unique ingredient that has been traditionally used for its healing properties to soothe dry skin, eczema, dermatitis, rosacea, psoriasis, and other skin conditions. Castor oil is a, plant-based, moisturizing ingredient with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that may help with the chafing effects often endured when underarm shaving. In addition to Castor Oil, the Life Elements Natural Deodorant ingredients include Hemp Seed Oil, Arrowroot, Candelilla Wax, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, and Vitamin E.
Another key differentiator for this deodorant is a formulation WITHOUT alcohol, aluminum, baking soda, clay, preservatives, parabens, phthalates, or talc. Additionally, this Natural Deodorant is Gluten and Cruelty-Free. No fillers or unnecessary ingredients have been added to the formula and it is, unapologetically, unscented. The product’s goal is not to mask odors but rather to confront smells at the source with an infusion of Magnesium Hydroxide and Zinc Ricinoleate to bind odor-causing bacteria, neutralize it, and control odor.
This latest customer review encapsulates the Life Elements Deodorant experience, "I forget that I'm even wearing anything- no body odor or any smell.... It's amazing! I've also used it on my irritated skin a day after shaving and it seemed to have calmed down the irritation within hours."
Pure, Simple, & Effective. Life Elements Natural Deodorant is poised to shake up the natural deodorant market segment as a stand-out. -
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
email us here