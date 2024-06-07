Life Elements Best Selling Wellness Brand Releases NEW Collection of Gift & Bundle Sets for Travel, Outdoor & Sports

ATASCADERO, CA, US, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements Best Selling Body, Bath, & Skincare Brand has released a carefully curated collection of Gift Sets for Travel, Outdoor, & Sports. Created as uni-sex gift & bundle sets for travel, outdoor and sports enthusiasts, they are perfect for Father’s Day, Graduation, and Summer Celebrations.

Travel Gift & Bundle Set – Travel kit essentials will pamper on the road with ingredients to freshen, clean and moisturize. Includes sustainable and portable, all-in-one Hair & Travel Bar for head-to-toe goodness; a 3-piece shower steamer set for a breath of fresh air and allergy relief, along with the .5 oz Honey Healing stick to sooth on the run. SAVE 15% with this gift set.

Outdoor Gift & Bundle Set – The great outdoors just got greater with these amazing wellness products to protect in the “wild”. Outdoor kit includes our natural “DEET- free Outdoor Bug Spray (safe for kids and pets), CBD Ski Repair stick (great for nurturing scrapes, burns, and blisters), CBD Muscle & Joint Relief Stick (for muscle recovery) and Life Elements portable 1.oz bottle of Plant-Based CBD Body Oil to keep the skin hydrated and healthy. SAVE 15% with this gift set.

Sports Gift & Bundle Set – This ultimate VIP kit includes Life Elements CBD Recovery Bath Salts, Shower Steamers and our Muscle & Joint Relief Stick to relieve post-workout soreness and rejuvenation. Bonus...the shower steamer scent will make your gear bag smell fresher! SAVE 15% with this gift set.

These new gifts & bundle sets join Life Elements ever popular Ultimate Relief Bath Bomb Bundle and CBD Foot Soak Bundle as some of the best gift sets of 2024.

For more information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.

ABOUT LIFE ELEMENTS

Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com

Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
