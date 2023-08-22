Applications Open for 2023-2024 MOOSE Instructional Designers 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to join the MOOSE Team!

Now in its fourth year, Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform continues to grow. We have been expanding our module library in areas of identified need, creating a robust resource for Maine students designed by Maine educators. These modules are student-driven and center on interdisciplinary, project-based learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available for free online.

This year, MOOSE extends our work in Data Science and Wabanaki Studies and adds exploration in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). We will continue collaborating with a group of educators for our Iteration & Improvement Team, who work with existing content to augment functionality and ensure even greater accessibility. We will also be adding an Educator Resource Team that will be working to create educator materials for existing modules. All teams will be set up in two stipend phases (September 18, 2023 – January 12, 2024; January 22 – May 24, 2024).

The Data Science and UNSDG Teams will be set up in a single creation session with the two work phases corresponding to the stipend phases (Designers are committing to the year-long process due to the connected nature of the phases).

Phase 1 (Sept 18 – Jan 12): Training and orientation begins the week of September 18 th with full student-facing learning progressions created by January 12 th .

Phase 2 (Jan 22 – May 24): Creation of educator materials and/or additional modules begins the week of January 22 nd and completes by May 24 th . During this time, Designers will create educator materials for the modules they just created AND additional educator materials for other modules or new modules within their topic (exact plans to be determined by the Team Leader).

The Wabanaki Studies Team will expand the reach of the material and continue to create material that supports Maine educators to implement Wabanaki Studies in their classrooms across all disciplines.

The Iteration & Improvement Team and the Educator Resource Team will work with their Team Leader to make progress on addressing the needs of MOOSE’s extensive library of existing modules. Designers will coordinate with their Team Leader to address multiple modules throughout that time at a pace of roughly 6-8 hours of work weekly. Priority on these teams will be given to applicants who have worked on MOOSE previously and have demonstrated capacity with designing on the platform and instructional design.

We are looking for Maine educators including, but not limited to, teachers, curriculum leaders, and representatives from Maine educational community organizations (e.g., museums, libraries, educational centers, etc.). You do not need to have expertise in the topic area you are interested in or a strong background in technology, just a commitment to learning. Our work benefits from having a diverse range of perspectives and experiences (e.g., grades, disciplines, training, etc.) represented on each team. We value your years of experience as Maine educators and your willingness to embrace creativity and innovation. Each topic will be supported by a full-time Team Leader and dedicated Module Coach to help Designers through the process.

You can learn more about MOOSE on the MOOSE website. When you are ready to apply you can access the application here. Applications close Sunday, September 10th and folks will be notified about their status by Wednesday, September 13th.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, MOOSE will hold Q&A sessions with recordings that will be posted on the DOE MOOSE website following the session.

MOOSE will also be running a Pilot Program again this year. Applications to pilot a MOOSE module and provide feedback for a stipend will be coming soon with the first round starting October 4th.

For more information about MOOSE or if you have follow-up questions, please contact Project Manager Jenn Page, jennifer.page@maine.gov.

The Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) project is funded entirely (100%) through Federal money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) totaling $4,598,000 for the current 2023-2024 funding cycle.