E3 OffRoad Proudly Sponsors a Fundraiser Event for Underprivileged Kids and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

This unique and exhilarating occasion combines the nostalgia of school proms with the thrill of offroading, all for a noble cause.

MIAMI, FL, US, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- E3 OffRoad announced today a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid Offroad and Overland membership programs, is thrilled to announce its role as a proud sponsor of the upcoming Girls Play Off-Road Adult Prom Charity Event. When the organization was first started, the founders thought what fun it would be to have a Jeep Prom. Everyone would dress up and wheel in a prom dress.Thus began the Annual Prom Event. With a strong fundamental of the group of giving back to the community, founder, Jaimee Stecker-Betts, decided that not only would dresses be worn by those wheeling, but they would then donate the dresses to underprivileged teens.Girls Play Off-Road is giving girls the chance to look like a beautiful princess once again. If parents are falling on hard times and having problems paying rent and/or bills, how could they afford to buy a prom dress for their daughter? Girls should not miss out on this life event because they cannot afford a nice dress. Over the last three years, the group has collected approximately 700 dresses.In addition to collecting dresses at the Prom Event, Girls Play Off-Road reaches out to companies requesting donations for the raffle event held at the end of the day. All funds raised through the raffles are donated to a pre-designated charity. For 2023, the funds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent and devastating health challenges faced by women around the world. With the goal of making a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer, Girls Play Off-Road stepped forward to support the critical work undertaken by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, renowned for its unwavering commitment to finding a cure for breast cancer and improving patient outcomes.“Contributing to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation aligns perfectly with our company's core values of giving back to the community and supporting important causes," said Brian Johnson, CEO of E3 Association. "Breast cancer affects millions of lives, and we are committed to supporting Girls Play Off-Road at their Prom and the BCRF's mission of eradicating this disease through research, innovation, and education.”On the day of the event, everyone (men and women) wears a dress to the event and are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the event. Pictures are taken of all attendees individually and as a group, then the dresses are taken off and put into safe keeping before everyone heads out to the trails for a day of fun. During the event, the group’s administration team evaluates everyone’s participation in the event. Once everyone returns from a fun day on the trails, dinner is served while the raffle winners are announced. The event concludes with the crowing of the Prom King & Queen.The 4th Annual Prom Event is being held at Rausch Creek Offroad Park in Pine Grove, PA on September 30, 2023. The event kicks off at 9:00 AM. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.Park fees must be paid to the park upon arrival. Primitive camping at the park is available at no charge.New for 2023, a limited number of VIP packages will be available for those who want to add two additional days prior to Saturday’s event. Join GPOR founder, Jaimee, on this VIP package which consists of one day of wheeling at Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (“AOAA”), followed by dinner on Thursday, one additional day of wheeling at Rausch Creek Offroad Park on Friday, and a limited-edition Girls Play Off-Road hooded sweatshirt. Park fees are additional and paid directly to the respective parks.With E3 Association's unwavering commitment to social responsibility and community development, we are honored to join hands with the event organizers to support this noble cause. Our sponsorship not only reflects our dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate but also aligns with our core values of giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years."We are extremely honored to be a part of this exhilarating Adult Prom event, which not only promises a weekend of unforgettable memories but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children in the community," said Josh Volpe, E3 Association’s Vice President of Marketing. "By joining hands with Girls Play Off-Road and fellow sponsors, we hope to raise substantial funds and help to support the needs of these young individuals, laying the foundation for a brighter future."Together, with the support of the community, sponsors, and participants, we can bring about a positive change in the lives of these young minds and empower them to reach their full potential. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and fellow sponsors for their efforts in making this event possible, as well as to all participants and attendees who have embraced the spirit of giving back.About Girls Play OffRoadGirls Play Off-Road was created to build a bigger female presence on the trails. As they have grown, they noticed that so many of OffRoaders have their families with them. Because of that, all of their events are focused on being family friendly. They are a non-exclusive group. Which means they are open to all OffRoad vehicles...including side by sides, quads & dirt bikes, regardless of who owns or drives them.Girls Play OffRoad does not look at this as your typical "Jeep" group. They consider each other as family and being part of this family means you gain a lot of sisters & brothers that will keep you laughing with an immense amount of support for you during the best & worst of times.

